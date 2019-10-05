Rays, Astros lineups for ALDS Game 2

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Rays came up short against the Astros on Friday, falling 6-2 in ALDS Game 1 as José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel came up with a handful of pivotal plays to supplement seven innings of one-hit, eight-strikeout ball from Justin Verlander. The Rays mounted an eighth-inning rally with a couple of runs off of Ryan Pressly, but it barely made a dent in the Astros’ six-run lead.

In a nutshell: “We got Verlander-ed,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game.

Game 1 may have tested the Rays’ mettle, but they’re hardly on the brink of playoff elimination here. They’ll send 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to the mound for Game 2 in an attempt to even the series.

P: LHP Blake Snell

Díaz replaces Meadows at the top of the lineup, with Meadows in the no. 2 spot and Choi batting cleanup. Joey Wendle will be available off the bench as García takes his spot in the lineup for his first postseason appearance since the Wild Card Game.

Understandably, the Astros won’t be tinkering too much with their lineup. Their main weapon, of course, will be Gerrit Cole — a three-time All-Star who finished the regular season with a 20-5 record, 2.50 ERA, and league-best 326 strikeouts.

P: RHP Gerrit Cole

The only notable changes here: Robinson Chirinos will be replaced behind the plate by Maldonado, while rookie Tucker will take over for Josh Reddick in right field.

Game 2 of the ALDS is scheduled for 9:07 PM EDT.