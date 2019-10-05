Gerrit Cole
Rays, Astros lineups for ALDS Game 2

By Ashley VarelaOct 5, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT
The Rays came up short against the Astros on Friday, falling 6-2 in ALDS Game 1 as José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel came up with a handful of pivotal plays to supplement seven innings of one-hit, eight-strikeout ball from Justin Verlander. The Rays mounted an eighth-inning rally with a couple of runs off of Ryan Pressly, but it barely made a dent in the Astros’ six-run lead.

In a nutshell: “We got Verlander-ed,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters after the game.

Game 1 may have tested the Rays’ mettle, but they’re hardly on the brink of playoff elimination here. They’ll send 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell to the mound for Game 2 in an attempt to even the series.

  1. Yandy Díaz (R) 3B
  2. Austin Meadows (L) LF
  3. Tommy Pham (R) DH
  4. Ji-Man Choi (L) 1B
  5. Avisaíl García (R) RF
  6. Brandon Lowe (L) 2B
  7. Travis d'Arnaud (R) C
  8. Kevin Kiermaier (L) CF
  9. Willy Adames (R) SS

P: LHP Blake Snell

Díaz replaces Meadows at the top of the lineup, with Meadows in the no. 2 spot and Choi batting cleanup. Joey Wendle will be available off the bench as García takes his spot in the lineup for his first postseason appearance since the Wild Card Game.

Understandably, the Astros won’t be tinkering too much with their lineup. Their main weapon, of course, will be Gerrit Cole — a three-time All-Star who finished the regular season with a 20-5 record, 2.50 ERA, and league-best 326 strikeouts.

  1. George Springer (R) CF
  2. José Altuve (R) 2B
  3. Michael Brantley (L) LF
  4. Alex Bregman (R) 3B
  5. Yordan Alvarez (L) DH
  6. Yuli Gurriel (R) 1B
  7. Carlos Correa (R) SS
  8. Kyle Tucker (L) RF
  9. Martín Maldonado (R) C

P: RHP Gerrit Cole

The only notable changes here: Robinson Chirinos will be replaced behind the plate by Maldonado, while rookie Tucker will take over for Josh Reddick in right field.

Game 2 of the ALDS is scheduled for 9:07 PM EDT.

Yankees, Twins lineups for ALDS Game 2

Masahiro Tanaka
By Ashley VarelaOct 5, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
Game 1 of the American League Division Series fell in the Yankees’ favor on Friday. They pummeled the league-leading home run champs by a score of 10-4, backed by a four-RBI performance from DJ LeMahieu and a key two-run double from Gleyber Torres. With the win, they not only gained an advantage over the Twins, but extended their postseason streak to 11 consecutive victories against Minnesota.

So, it’s hardly surprising that the club plans to run with the same configuration they tried in Game 1. Why mess with something that worked so well the first time around?

  1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 1B
  2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
  3. Brett Gardner (L) CF
  4. Edwin Encarnación (R) DH
  5. Giancarlo Stanton (R) LF
  6. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
  7. Gary Sánchez (R) C
  8. Didi Gregorius (L) SS
  9. Gio Urshela (R) 3B

P: RHP Masahiro Tanaka

The Twins, meanwhile, will shuffle things around a bit in order to avoid a repeat of Friday’s double-digit defeat:

  1. Max Kepler (L) CF
  2. Jorge Polanco (S) SS
  3. Nelson Cruz (R) DH
  4. Eddie Rosario (L) RF
  5. Mitch Garver (R) C
  6. Luis Arraez (L) 2B
  7. Miguel Sanó (R) 3B
  8. Marwin Gonzalez (S) 1B
  9. Jake Cave (L) LF

P: RHP Randy Dobnak

Garver has been bumped from the leadoff spot, while Sanó is down in the no. 7 slot, Arraez is up to no. 6, Gonzalez shifted from left field to first base, and C.J. Cron is taking a breather so Cave can make his first postseason start.

Game 2 of the ALDS is set for 5:07 PM EDT.