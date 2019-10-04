Getty Images

Mike Foltynewicz shines, Braves even up series with Cardinals

By Craig CalcaterraOct 4, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Last night Braves manager Brian Snitker was second guessed for some of his choices. Tonight he looks like a genius, with a decision to pinch hit for his dominating starting pitcher in the bottom of the seventh turning out perfectly and helping the Braves beat the Cardinals 3-0 to even up their National League Division Series at one game a piece.

It all started with Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz, who was as sharp as could be this evening. He tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only three hits, not walking a batter and striking out seven, all while clinging to a 1-0 lead. He looked like he could go all night if he wanted to, and having thrown only 81 pitches, you figure he could’ve gone more.

Snitker had other ideas, though. Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty gave up a first inning run on a Josh Donaldson RBI single but since then he had matched Foltynewicz with zeroes in innings two through six. The Braves needed something to get some offense going and to score an insurance run, so with two outs, a runner on first in the bottom of the seventh and the pitcher’s spot coming to bat, Snitker pinch-hit Adam Duvall for Foltynewicz.

That decision elicited some boos from the crowd in SunTrust Park — they were really into Foltynewicz’s game — but those boos were soon turned to cheers as Duvall worked the count full against Flaherty and then launched a 95 m.p.h. fastball 423 feet to dead center to give the Braves a 3-0 lead:

Flaherty’s night ended with 117 pitches. It’s hard to deny that it was a dozen or two too many.

Snitker called on Max Fried in the eighth. Fried, a starter in 30 of his 33 games in 2019 and, putatively, available to start in this series, has now pitched two straight games out of the pen and he’s been damn good at it. He struck out the first two batters he faced in the eighth, allowed a single, and then got a line drive to center for out number three. Both last night and tonight Fried seemed locked in. If the Braves go deep in the postseason you have to wonder if he won’t be their version of Andrew Miller. Or what Miller used to be.

You also wonder if Brian Snitker should’ve stuck with Fried in the bottom of the ninth. Instead he called on closer Mark Melancon. The same Melancon who gave up four runs on five hits, blew the save and lost Game 1. Here he was shaky again, throwing three straight balls to start the ninth, getting an out and then allowing two singles. Melancon geared up and struck out Yadier Molina to get the second out and then struck out Kolten Wong. Whew.

That minor heart attack aside, the Braves had as good a day as they could’ve asked for. And the best one on this day was Mike Foltynewicz.

Yankees, Twins lineups for ALDS Game 2

Masahiro Tanaka
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaOct 5, 2019, 1:37 PM EDT
1 Comment

Game 1 of the American League Division Series fell in the Yankees’ favor on Friday. They pummeled the league-leading home run champs by a score of 10-4, backed by a four-RBI performance from DJ LeMahieu and a key two-run double from Gleyber Torres. With the win, they not only gained an advantage over the Twins, but extended their postseason streak to 11 consecutive victories against Minnesota.

So, it’s hardly surprising that the club plans to run with the same configuration they tried in Game 1. Why mess with something that worked so well the first time around?

  1. DJ LeMahieu (R) 1B
  2. Aaron Judge (R) RF
  3. Brett Gardner (L) CF
  4. Edwin Encarnación (R) DH
  5. Giancarlo Stanton (R) LF
  6. Gleyber Torres (R) 2B
  7. Gary Sánchez (R) C
  8. Didi Gregorius (L) SS
  9. Gio Urshela (R) 3B

P: RHP Masahiro Tanaka

The Twins, meanwhile, will shuffle things around a bit in order to avoid a repeat of Friday’s double-digit defeat:

  1. Max Kepler (L) CF
  2. Jorge Polanco (S) SS
  3. Nelson Cruz (R) DH
  4. Eddie Rosario (L) RF
  5. Mitch Garver (R) C
  6. Luis Arraez (L) 2B
  7. Miguel Sanó (R) 3B
  8. Marwin Gonzalez (S) 1B
  9. Jake Cave (L) LF

P: RHP Randy Dobnak

Garver has been bumped from the leadoff spot, while Sanó is down in the no. 7 slot, Arraez is up to no. 6, Gonzalez shifted from left field to first base, and C.J. Cron is taking a breather so Cave can make his first postseason start.

Game 2 of the ALDS is set for 5:07 PM EDT.