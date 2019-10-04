Getty Images

Astros thump Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS

By Craig CalcaterraOct 4, 2019, 5:31 PM EDT
Well, that could’ve gone better for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Justin Verlander was, well, Justin Verlander. The Astros ace — one of ’em anyway — tossed seven shutout innings, allowing only one hit and striking out eight. The Rays drew three walks but never really threatened while he was in the game. The Astros won 6-2.

Verlander’s counterpart Tyler Glasnow got into a jam in the third but was otherwise pretty good for four innings, throwing near-100 m.p.h. heat and not allowing a run. That fifth inning, though, was a lulu.

After giving up a leadoff walk to ninth place hitter Josh Reddick, Glasnow struck out George Springer. With José Altuve at the plate he delivered his 76th and final pitch of the game: a 97.5 m.p.h. fastball up high. Velocity is great, but big league batters can adjust to it eventually. Atuve, one of the best big league hitters there is, was not fazed. He put lumber on it and sent it into the Crawford Boxes to give the Astros a 2-0 lead:

With Glasnow gone reliever Brendan McKay put two more runners on and the Rays gave up two more due to bad defense, with both runners scoring on a fly ball that fell in between the second baseman and right fielder. The second baseman was charged with an error:

The sides traded zeros in the sixth but then the Astros plated two more in the bottom of the seventh via RBI doubles from Yordan Álvarez and Yuli Gurriel, both off of Oliver Drake. It was 6-0 at that point and A.J. Hinch lifted Verlander to start the eighth.

That agreed with the Rays, who managed to rally for two runs on four hits off of Ryan Pressly, with Eric Sogard singling in a run and Austin Meadows doubling one in. Hinch lifted him with two outs and runners on the corner. Will Harris came in and got Ji-Man Choi to end the would-be comeback before it really came all that far back. Roberto Osuna came on in the ninth and set the Rays down in order to end it.

Welp, at least Verlander is out of the way. Now all the Rays have to do is beat Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.

Good luck, guys!

UPDATE: Astros now lead 4-0 in the fifth

By Craig CalcaterraOct 4, 2019, 3:57 PM EDT
UPDATE: That 2-0 lead described below is now 4-0. When Glasnow left the game McKay allowed Michael Brantley to reach on a single after which Alex Bregman doubled Brantley to third. One strikeout later, which was the inning’s second out, Chaz Roe came in to pitch. Yuli Gurriel popped one to shallow right, where second baseman Brandon Lowe and right fielder Austin Meadows converged. Lowe waved Meadows off — not sure that was the right play — and . . . missed it. The ball dropped and both Brantley and Bregman scored.

It’s now 4-0. Verlander has a good deal of gas left in his tank. The Rays had better figure out a way to get to him or this one’s gonna be over soon.

3:57PM: Justin Verlander of the Astros and Tyler Glasnow of the Rays traded zeros — and pitches in the high-90s — four four innings in Game 1 of their ALDS series. Verlander added another goose egg in the fifth. If Glasnow came out for the bottom half of the fifth humming “anything you can do I can do better,” he ain’t doin’ it anymore, because he just gave up a two-run homer to José Altuve to give the Astros a 2-0 lead.

Verlander has cruised thus far, allowing only one hit and walking two while throwing 72 pitches in his five frames. Glasnow worked out of some trouble in the bottom of the third, getting out of a bases-loaded jam by striking out Yordan Álvarez with some serious gas and then had a 1-2-3 fourth. Earlier today Kevin Cash said that, theoretically, Glasnow could go six innings, but by the time Altuve came up with a runner on in the fifth, he had already reached his highest pitch total — 73 — since coming off the injured list in early September. Pitch number 76 was a 97 m.p.h. fastball that Altuve cheated on a bit, knowing that Glasnow was going to rely on his gas. All he did was knock it out of the park.

Brendan McKay is now in for the Rays, with the Astros still batting in the bottom of the fifth.