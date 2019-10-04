Getty Images

A final word on Ronald Acuña and lack of hustle

By Craig CalcaterraOct 4, 2019
1 Comment

I’ve had a few interesting conversations online in the wake of last night’s Cardinals-Braves games. Specifically, conversations about Ronald Acuña’s failure to hustle on a ball he thought was a homer which caused him to turn a double into a single and, in turn, caused the Braves’ seventh inning to end earlier than it should’ve. Bill wrote about that here. I was critical of Acuña on Twitter last night.

The conversations I’ve had basically go like this: “Craig, you are constantly going after people who call out other players for being lazy or lack of hustle, or not playing the right way, so aren’t you a hypocrite for calling out Acuña now?”

The answer is no. And I’m not sure how anyone even plausibly argue yes.

Acuña’s acts objectively cost his team last night. That’s worthy of objective criticism because objectively harming your team is bad. Contrast this to what one often sees in bat flip or showboating situations — often in the abstract — where people throw out blanket character and/or generational indictments. When people are doing that or when they’re lauding hustle culture for its own sake, divorced from concrete examples in which a player harms anyone with his acts, something else is going on.

Put a lot more simply, tell me if you can spot the difference between these two situations:

1. A guy stands outside your infant’s nursery window with a boom box cranked up to 11 while she’s trying to take a nap and wakes her up. You say “that’s bad, you should not do that, Mr. boom box man.”

vs.

2. A guy sits in his La-Z-Boy and says, to no one in particular, “kids who listen to loud music are worthless punks! We never did that in my day! They should listen to music the right way!”

If you can’t spot the difference between those to scenarios, sorry, I can’t help you.

Which is to say that it’s rather important to determine whether anyone is harmed by the act in question or, alternatively, it’s merely a matter of someone’s tender sensibilities being offended.

I’ll grant this much: if you show you’re incapable of knowing the difference between a ball that is going out and one that is going to bounce off the wall, yeah, you’ve probably lost your showboating privileges for a while. Now that Acuña has cost the Braves in a critical situation, his leash is shorter. I’m guessing that he’s been told that by his manager and his teammates.

Dodgers shut out Nationals 6-0 in NLDS Game 1 victory

By Bill BaerOct 4, 2019
1 Comment

Walker Buehler tossed six shutout innings against the Nationals, leading his team to 6-0 victory in Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The bullpen backed him up with three shutout innings of their own, giving the Dodgers a 1-0 series lead.

The Dodgers got on the board early, taking advantage of an uncharacteristically wild Patrick Corbin, who issued four walks and forced in a run. The Dodgers plated another run in the fifth inning thanks to a fielding error by Howie Kendrick that would have otherwise ended the inning. In the bottom of the seventh, with Corbin out of the game, Max Muncy provided plenty of insurance with a two-run single to left field off of Fernando Rodney to make it 4-0.

Corbin ended the night having allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and five walks with nine strikeouts over six innings.

Buehler, meanwhile, was excellent, limiting the Nationals to one hit and three walks with eight strikeouts across his six innings of work. All three walks occurred in the fourth inning.

Lefty Adam Kolarek began the seventh inning for the platoon advantage versus NL Wild Card game hero Juan Soto. Soto struck out, then Kolarek gave way to Kenta Maeda, who got the next two batters out with little issue. Maeda returned to the bump in the eighth, getting a pair of strikeouts and a routine ground out in a 1-2-3 frame.

Rookie Gavin Lux and Joc Pederson each drilled a solo home run in the eighth inning to make it 6-0.

With a six-run lead, manager Dave Roberts called on Joe Kelly to finish out the game. Kelly allowed a leadoff double to Trea Turner but worked around it, getting Adam Eaton to strike out before striking out both Anthony Rendon and Soto to end the game.

The Nationals and Dodgers will do battle again on Friday night in L.A. with first pitch scheduled for 9:37 PM ET.