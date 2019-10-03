Nationals, Dodgers lineups for NLDS Game 1

With the Cardinals and Braves kicking off the Division Series a few minutes ago, the Nationals and Dodgers are set to get the other half of the NL side of the bracket under way in a few hours. 8:37 PM ET, to be exact.

The Dodgers are making their seventh consecutive postseason appearance, a streak that is beaten only by the 1991-2005 Braves and 1995-2007 Yankees. They won 106 games during the regular season, setting a franchise record.

Meanwhile, the Nationals squeaked into the NLDS by the hair on their chinny chin chin. They defeated the Brewers 4-3 in the NL Wild Card game thanks to bases-clearing single by Juan Soto and subsequent fielding error by Trent Grisham in the bottom of the eighth inning of the do-or-die contest. The Nationals are hoping to advance out of the NLDS for the first time in five tries since becoming the Washington Nationals and for the first time as a franchise since the Expos in 1981.

The Nationals and Dodgers last met in the playoffs in the 2016 NLDS. The Dodgers took that series in the maximum five games.

Here are the lineups!

Nationals

SS Trea Turner

RF Adam Eaton

3B Anthony Rendon

LF Juan Soto

1B Howie Kendrick

2B Asdrúbal Cabrera

C Kurt Suzuki

CF Victor Robles

P Patrick Corbin

Dodgers

1B David Freese

3B Justin Turner

LF A.J. Pollock

CF Cody Bellinger

2B Max Muncy

SS Corey Seager

RF Chris Taylor

C Will Smith

P Walker Buehler

