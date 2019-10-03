Mets plan to keep Noah Syndergaard, Edwin Díaz

While Mets manager Mickey Callaway got the axe today, a couple of other Mets will be back in 2020: starter Noah Syndergaard and closer Edwin Díaz.

It’s not shocking that Díaz will be back, as he had a pretty horrendous 2019 season and trading him now would be a sell-low move. Syndergaard, however, was first rumored to be on the block at the trade deadline before being pulled back. It remained a possibility until today that he might get this offseason anyway as the Mets seem to be perpetually shuffling the deck.

The late season run — and the team’s comments today about wanting to play in October in 2020 — seemed to change the calculus however. If you’re going to go for it, it’s way better to have Sydergaard in the rotation, even though he had a disappointing 2019 campaign.

