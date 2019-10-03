Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway

The Mets have fired manager Mickey Callaway.

Callaway led the Mets to an 86-76 record and third-place finish in the National League East this year after finishing 77-85 and in fourth place the year before. That improvement came along with some at-times questionable in-game decisions, however, and amidst no small amount of controversy regarding certain strategic and personnel decisions.

Among those controversies: the drama late this season regarding Noah Syndergaard’s preference for Tomás Nido to be his personal catcher, which some believe Callaway did not handle deftly. Add into that the fact that Callaway was hired by the Mets previous general manager and not current boss Brodie Van Wagenen — and that he was getting ready to enter his lame-duck year on a three-year deal — and it’s not at all shocking that Callaway was given his walking papers.

Now the search is on for a successor. It’s a Mets job that, unlike years past, actually looks like something of a plumb position. The team slumped at times this year but likewise had multiple hot streaks that kept them in the Wild Card race for much of the second half. With a duo of frontline starting pitchers in Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard and multiple young offensive powers like Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil, the Mets are in an excellent position going forward. At least assuming Syndergaard isn’t traded and the front office goes out and fills the holes the Mets need to compete with the Braves and Nationals in the NL East.

Your speculation as to the identity of the new Mets manager starts . . . now.

