CC Sabathia not on Yankees ALDS roster

CC Sabathia has been left off the Yankees’ roster for the ALDS.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said this morning that Sabathia’s pitching shoulder did not bounce back well after his final appearance of the season on September 24 against the Rays. He received a cortisone shot last week and threw an inning in a simulated game on Tuesday, but he’s simply not in game shape.

The plan was to be for Sabathia to be an option out of the bullpen. If the Yankees advance to the ALCS the Yankees could reset the roster and place him in that role. If they don’t — and barring any injuries that would require them to press Sabathia into service in the ALDS — Sabathia will have thrown his last pitch in the majors.

Follow @craigcalcaterra