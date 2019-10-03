CC Sabathia not on Yankees ALDS roster

CC Sabathia has been left off the Yankees’ roster for the ALDS.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said this morning that Sabathia’s pitching shoulder did not bounce back well after his final appearance of the season on September 24 against the Rays. He received a cortisone shot last week and threw an inning in a simulated game on Tuesday, but he’s simply not in game shape.
The plan was to be for Sabathia to be an option out of the bullpen. If the Yankees advance to the ALCS the Yankees could reset the roster and place him in that role. If they don’t — and barring any injuries that would require them to press Sabathia into service in the ALDS — Sabathia will have thrown his last pitch in the majors.
Mike Shildt and Brian Snitker have revealed their lineups for Game 1 of their NLDS matchup.
No surprises here. Kolton Wong is back after missing the final 19 games of the season. Rather than go to the outfield and take Harrison Bader out of the lineup, Tommy Edman goes back to third base and which sends Matt Carpenter to the pine. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman are back after each missing games with injuries as well. Brian McCann gets the start behind the dish for Atlanta.
Cardinals
1. Dexter Fowler (S) RF
2. Tommy Edman (S) 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna (R) LF
5. Yadier Molina (R) C
6. Paul DeJong (R) SS
7. Kolten Wong (L) 2B
8. Harrison Bader (R) CF
9. Miles Mikolas (R) P
Braves
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) CF
2. Ozzie Albies (S) 2B
3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
4. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
5. Nick Markakis (L) LF
6. Matt Joyce (L) RF
7. Brian McCann (L) C
8. Dansby Swanson (R) SS
9. Dallas Keuchel (L) P
It’s gonna be hotter than blue blazes at game time — mid-to-upper 90s — so best get yourself a cold beverage, folks. Yes, even if you’re watching in an air-conditioned room and/or live in Montana or something. It’s good advice regardless.