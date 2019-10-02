Yandy Díaz and Avisaíl García homer to stake Rays to early lead in AL Wild Card game

Athletics starter Sean Manaea had an abbreviated outing during Wednesday’s American League Wild Card game against the Rays. He was greeted rudely by Yandy Díaz, who hit a leadoff home run to kick things off. Avisaíl García absolutely smoked a Manaea offering for a two-run homer in the second inning, and Díaz drilled another solo homer to right field in the third inning, ending Manaea’s night. It’s 4-0 Rays in the third inning. Yusmeiro Petit is now in the game in relief of Manaea.

We swear this is not a replay of Yandy Díaz. pic.twitter.com/bfKszn8m20 — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2019

Manaea allowed three home runs across his five September starts spanning 29 2/3 innings. He allowed three in two-plus innings tonight. He had never allowed three-plus homers in a game until tonight.

Díaz missed over two months in the second half due to a fractured left foot. He played in the final game of the regular season, going 0-for-3. Apparently that’s all the tune-up he needed to get ready for the postseason.

Díaz, by the way, is the first member of the Rays to have a multi-homer game in the postseason since Desmond Jennings in Game 3 of the 2011 ALDS against the Rangers. It has also been done by Kelly Shoppach (Game 1, 2011 ALDS), Melvin Upton Jr. (Game 4, 2008 ALDS), and Evan Longoria (Game 1, 2008 ALDS).

