Yandy Díaz, Avisaíl García homer to stake Rays to early lead in AL Wild Card game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Rays are off and running thanks to first baseman Yandy Díaz, who hit a leadoff home run off of Athletics starter Sean Manaea to begin Wednesday night’s American League Wild Card game. Díaz worked a 3-1 count before swatting a Manaea fastball out to right-center field.

Díaz hit 14 home runs across 79 games during the regular season. Meanwhile, Manaea allowed three home runs in 29 2/3 innings in September after missing the first five months recovering from last year’s shoulder surgery.

Update (8:44 PM ET): In the second inning, Avisaíl García absolutely crushed a two-run home run to straightaway center field, making it a 3-0 game.

437 and it got out in a hurry. #crushed pic.twitter.com/ijQ05FbgIA — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2019

Follow @Baer_Bill