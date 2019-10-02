Yandy Díaz, Avisaíl García homer to stake Rays to early lead in AL Wild Card game

The Rays are off and running thanks to first baseman Yandy Díaz, who hit a leadoff home run off of Athletics starter Sean Manaea to begin Wednesday night’s American League Wild Card game. Díaz worked a 3-1 count before swatting a Manaea fastball out to right-center field.
Díaz hit 14 home runs across 79 games during the regular season. Meanwhile, Manaea allowed three home runs in 29 2/3 innings in September after missing the first five months recovering from last year’s shoulder surgery.
Update (8:44 PM ET): In the second inning, Avisaíl García absolutely crushed a two-run home run to straightaway center field, making it a 3-0 game.
Mike Shildt and Brian Snitker have revealed their lineups for Game 1 of their NLDS matchup.
No surprises here. Kolton Wong is back after missing the final 19 games of the season. Rather than go to the outfield and take Harrison Bader out of the lineup, Tommy Edman goes back to third base and which sends Matt Carpenter to the pine. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman are back after each missing games with injuries as well. Brian McCann gets the start behind the dish for Atlanta.
Cardinals
1. Dexter Fowler (S) RF
2. Tommy Edman (S) 3B
3. Paul Goldschmidt (R) 1B
4. Marcell Ozuna (R) LF
5. Yadier Molina (R) C
6. Paul DeJong (R) SS
7. Kolten Wong (L) 2B
8. Harrison Bader (R) CF
9. Miles Mikolas (R) P
Braves
1. Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) CF
2. Ozzie Albies (S) 2B
3. Freddie Freeman (L) 1B
4. Josh Donaldson (R) 3B
5. Nick Markakis (L) LF
6. Matt Joyce (L) RF
7. Brian McCann (L) C
8. Dansby Swanson (R) SS
9. Dallas Keuchel (L) P
It’s gonna be hotter than blue blazes at game time — mid-to-upper 90s — so best get yourself a cold beverage, folks. Yes, even if you’re watching in an air-conditioned room and/or live in Montana or something. It’s good advice regardless.