Kevin Kiermaier: ‘It’s always fun when you get to stick it to the man’

By Bill BaerOct 2, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT
The Rays have, by far, the lowest team payroll in baseball this season at $53.5 million. The next-closest team is the Marlins at $70.6 million. The Rays have always been one of MLB’s thriftiest teams but the club has taken it to new levels as their Opening Day payroll of just over $60 million was their lowest since opening at $42 million in 2011.

Along with the Athletics, who happen to be their opponent in tonight’s AL Wild Card game, the Rays have approached the game with a “them against us” attitude where the big-spending Yankees and Red Sox must be dealt with by thinking outside the box. And, indeed, the Rays have, helping to popularize the use of “the opener,” in which a reliever starts the game for an inning or two before handing the ball to the would-be starter or another reliever. Their front office has been analytics-savvy long before every team had an analytics department.

Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, who has been with the Rays being selected in the 31st round of the 2010 draft, was asked ahead of Wednesday’s AL Wild Card game about the Rays’ success despite having baseball’s lowest payroll. Kiermaier said, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, “It’s always fun when you get to stick it to the man.”

This is what the MLBPA is up against. Kiermaier thinks teams like the Red Sox ($236 million Opening Day payroll) are “the man” when in reality “the man” is Stuart Sternberg, the principal owner of the Rays. Sternberg, whose net worth is estimated at $800 million, bought the Rays for $200 million in 2004. The team is now worth $1 billion, according to Forbes. Payroll hasn’t grown at all while Sternberg has quintupled his original investment. The Rays don’t have to spend like the Red Sox but they also haven’t had to roll with $19-76 million payrolls since their inception. That is their own choice.

The Rays have done well enough with their small payrolls, winning 90 games last year and 96 games this year, but imagine if they increased payroll to sign a big-name free agent in his prime in recent years. The Rays might not have spent the last five seasons — the prime of Kiermaier’s career — watching the playoffs from home.

Rays, Athletics lineups for AL Wild Card game

By Bill BaerOct 2, 2019, 6:06 PM EDT
The American League side of the playoff bracket will begin with the AL Wild Card game tonight at 8 PM ET on ESPN, featuring the Rays and Athletics in Oakland. The Rays went 96-66 during the regular season, finishing a distant seven games behind the Yankees. The A’s went 97-65, finishing an even more distant 10 games behind the Astros.

Here are your starting lineups.

Rays

1B Yandy Díaz – .267/.340/.476, 14 HR, 38 RBI (347 PA)
DH Tommy Pham – .273/.369/.450, 21 HR, 68 RBI (654 PA)
LF Austin Meadows – .291/.364/.558, 33 HR, 89 RBI (591 PA)
C Travis d'Arnaud – .263/.323/.459, 16 HR, 67 RBI (365 PA)
3B Matt Duffy – .252/.343/.327, 1 HR, 12 RBI (169 PA)
RF Avisaíl García – .282/.332/.464, 20 HR, 72 RBI (530 PA)
SS Willy Adames – .254/.317/.418, 20 HR, 52 RBI (584 PA)
CF Kevin Kiermaier – .228/.278/.398, 14 HR, 55 RBI (480 PA)
2B Michael Brosseau – .273/.319/.462, 6 HR, 16 RBI (142 PA)

SP Charlie Morton – 16-6, 3.05 ERA< 240 K, 57 BB (194 2/3 IP)

The Rays are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Hard to believe it’s been that long, but the club had strung together five consecutive seasons of finishing in third place or worse.

Morton had a career year and is a solid No. 3 in the AL Cy Young Award race behind the Astros’ Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander. The Rays received a lot of press for popularizing “the opener” plus reigning AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell had a down year, so Morton stepped up as the de facto ace of the staff.

Athletics

SS Marcus Semien – .285/.369/.522, 33 HR, 92 RBI (747 PA)
RF Ramón Laureano – .288/.340/.521, 24 HR, 67 RBI (481 PA)
3B Matt Chapman – .249/.342/.506, 36 HR, 91 RBI (670 PA)
1B Matt Olson – .267/.351/.545, 36 HR, 91 RBI (547 PA)
CF Mark Canha – .273/.396/.517, 26 HR, 58 RBI (497 PA)
2B Jurickson Profar – .218/.301/.410, 20 HR, 67 RBI (518 PA)
DH Khris Davis – .220/.293/.387, 23 HR, 73 RBI (533 PA)
LF Robbie Grossman – .240/.334/.348, 6 HR, 38 RBI (482 PA)
C Sean Murphy – .245/.333/.566, 4 HR, 8 RBI (60 PA)

SP Sean Manaea – 4-0, 1.21 ERA, 30 K, 7 BB (29 2/3 IP)

The A’s are appearing in the AL Wild Card game for a second consecutive year. They lost last year to the Yankees, 7-2. Should they win tonight, the A’s will advance into the ALDS for the first time since 2013.

Manaea underwent shoulder surgery in September 2018 and didn’t return until rosters expanded last month. In five September starts, Manaea dazzled with a 1.21 ERA and a 30/7 K/BB ratio across 29 2/3 innings. Although it is a small sample size, the performance isn’t hard to buy into as Manaea has shown that kind of potential before, particularly when he no-hit the eventual world champion Red Sox on April 21, 2018.