Wild Card, Division Series Umpires Announced

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball released the umpire assignments for the Wild Card Games and the Division Series last night. As always, the basis for these assignments is a proprietary, scientific calculation undertaken by Major League Baseball, mixing in (a) skill; (b) seniority; and (c) trolling of baseball fans who only know the names of umpires they dislike.

Except this year they seemed to keep their trolling at a minimum. No Joe West. No Angel Hernandez. They must be saving them for the LCS and World Series. Or at least we can only hope.

Here are the assignments:

Follow @craigcalcaterra