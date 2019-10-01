Getty Images

Rockies owner says the team doesn’t have much payroll flexibility

By Craig CalcaterraOct 1, 2019, 3:48 PM EDT
3 Comments

Rockies owner Dick Monfort met the press today and delivered some bad news for any Rockies fans who hoped that the team might make some acquisitions this offseason to improve upon its dreadful performance: “We don’t have a lot of flexibility next year,” Monfort told the press, making it clear that the team does not plan to spend much this winter.

The Rockies started the 2019 season with a $145-150 million payroll or thereabouts. That ranks 12th in the bigs and is more than $50 million below next year’s Competitive Balance Tax threshold. They also drew nearly three million fans this year and just yesterday — literally yesterday — announced that they had inked a new TV deal that kicks in in 2021 and will approximately double what they’re currently getting each year.

Which is to say, crying poor right now is a pretty bad look for Mr. Monfort. The same Mr. Monfort who, along with his brother and some now-gone co-owners, paid only $92 million for the club back in the early 90s. It’s now probably worth well north of a billion bucks. Their original cash stash was built after their father sold their family’s meatpacking business to ConAgra back in the day so, really, they’re the recipients of multiple massive windfalls. But now, sadly, they lack “financial flexibility.”

The Rockies to have some pretty hefty financial outlays at the moment. Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon each signed big contract extensions in the past couple of years. They signed Wade Davis and Ian Desmond to a couple of ill-advised long-term deals. Some key players, such as Trevor Story, Jon Gray, Scott Oberg and David Dahl are going to be owed pay raises in arbitration. They obviously have a lot of holes on the team that need to be filled.

Still, it’s a bit galling for a team that draws as well as the Rockies do and which, again, signed a big TV deal yesterday, to say “sorry, you’re gonna get a bad product for a while, folks, because we have chosen to set our payroll at a an arbitrary level that forecloses the possibility of us improving the team.”

MLB’s “We Play Loud” promo is a home run

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraOct 1, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT
11 Comments

If you’ve read much of what I’ve written in the past decade you know that I’m not a shill for Major League Baseball. I’m certainly not inclined to share their promotional stuff automatically, in large part because a lot of their promotional stuff is, frankly, weird. Like, OK, I get it, you’re very proud that you got a moving company to give you money and you’re going to shoehorn in some awkward tie-in about “carrying freight” in highlight videos or what have you, but I’m not sure that’s doing anything for anyone.

Sometimes, though, they do a pretty dang good job, and I think they’ve done a pretty dang good job with their postseason promo which just dropped late this morning. The theme is “We Play Loud” and it’s very, very well done:

 

So often MLB and their broadcast partners fall back on nostalgia and nods to the so-called Golden Age of Baseball, but this upends the trope to pretty entertaining effect. And it’s not just a matter of contrasting an allegedly stodgy past with a vibrant present. There are a few nods in there that suggest just how well the stars of today would fit in back in the day and vice-versa.

Give it a look and tell us what you think. And do it soon, because no matter how good it is, it’s likely to be played to death this month and we’ll probably be tired of it by Game 2 of the Division Series.