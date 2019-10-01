Reds fire hitting coach Turner Ward

The Cincinnati Reds announced today that hitting coach Turner Ward will not return in 2020. They thanked Ward, but said “it became clear that we lacked the alignment we were seeking with our offensive approach.”
The Reds finished 12th in runs scored in the National League in 2019, 12th in on-base percentage, 12th in batting average and 10th in slugging. This in one of the more hitter-friendly parks in all of baseball. Whether that’s on Ward or on the talent and skill of the Reds hitters themselves is the age-old question presented when any hitting coach is dismissed. The age-old answer: it’s way easier to fire a hitting coach than to fire 12 or 13 hitters.
Before his one-season stint in Cincinnati, Ward was the Dodgers’ hitting coach from 2016-18.
If you’ve read much of what I’ve written in the past decade you know that I’m not a shill for Major League Baseball. I’m certainly not inclined to share their promotional stuff automatically, in large part because a lot of their promotional stuff is, frankly, weird. Like, OK, I get it, you’re very proud that you got a moving company to give you money and you’re going to shoehorn in some awkward tie-in about “carrying freight” in highlight videos or what have you, but I’m not sure that’s doing anything for anyone.
Sometimes, though, they do a pretty dang good job, and I think they’ve done a pretty dang good job with their postseason promo which just dropped late this morning. The theme is “We Play Loud” and it’s very, very well done:
So often MLB and their broadcast partners fall back on nostalgia and nods to the so-called Golden Age of Baseball, but this upends the trope to pretty entertaining effect. And it’s not just a matter of contrasting an allegedly stodgy past with a vibrant present. There are a few nods in there that suggest just how well the stars of today would fit in back in the day and vice-versa.
Give it a look and tell us what you think. And do it soon, because no matter how good it is, it’s likely to be played to death this month and we’ll probably be tired of it by Game 2 of the Division Series.