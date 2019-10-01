Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Mark Shapiro cites Phillies, Padres as ‘cautionary tales for spending on free agents

Oct 1, 2019
In our current era of austerity baseball, Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro and GM Ross Atkins are an owner’s best friends. They are happy to go out and toe the company line, justifying putting the bare minimum of effort needed to cobble together a major league roster. It is no surprise, then, that the Blue Jays just finished in fourth place for the third consecutive year after back-to-back appearances in the ALCS.

At Pitch Talks in 2018, Atkins said, “When you’re talking about free agency, you’re talking about aging players. And the trend of overpaying a player’s aging curve has come to an end across baseball.”

In late 2018, Shapiro defended the Jays’ decision not to call up top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. when rosters expanded in September, saying the decision “has nothing to do with business.” Guerrero had absolutely crushed it in 2018, batting an aggregate .381/.437/.636 in 408 plate appearances in the minors, including a 1.120 OPS at Double-A and .978 at Triple-A. He would continue to crush it in the Arizona Fall League.

In late February this year, Atkins set the ground work for the Jays to manipulate Guerrero’s service time, saying of the then-19-year-old, “I just don’t see [Guerrero] as a major league player.” Guerrero was held down in the minors until the Jays gained their extra year of contractual control, then brought him up in late April. He was no Pete Alonso, but had a fine rookie season, batting .272/.339/.433 with 15 home runs and 69 RBI in 514 plate appearances in the majors. Not bad for a 20-year-old. But the Jays were less interested in his age-20 season and more interested in his age-26 season. You know, in 2025.

In the run-up to the July 31 trade deadline this year, the Jays traded away infielder Eric Sogard, starters Marcus Stroman and Aaron Sanchez, and relievers Joe Biagini and Daniel Hudson. Atkins was tasked with spinning this into a positive for Blue Jays fans, so he said the Jays “turned 14 years of control into 42 years of control.” As you might expect, this quote did not exactly excite the Jays’ fan base, but Atkins did his job toeing the Rogers Communications company line.

Blue Jays president and CEO Mark Shapiro and Atkins spoke to the media on Tuesday. Per MLB.com’s Gregor Chisholm, the Jays won’t be pursuing “top tier” free agents but will be active in the “secondary” tier. Shapiro set expectations for an underwhelming offseason, citing the Phillies and Padres as cautionary tales for spending in free agency.

According to Baseball Reference, the Phillies and Padres were No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, for the biggest year-over-year increase in attendance from 2018 to ’19. The Phillies averaged 7,028 more fans per game while the Padres averaged 2,813. The Jays were No. 30, dropping 7,100 fans per game. Harper’s jersey was the second-most popular player jersey this season behind only Aaron Judge.

Of course, it’s not really about bringing fans to the ballpark anymore. That’s not really how teams are making their money these days. Rogers Communications owns the Blue Jays, owns the stadium they play in, and owns one of the publications (Sportsnet) that covers the team. Rogers, along with Bell Canada, also has a majority ownership stake in the Maple Leafs, Raptors, Argonauts (CFL), and Toronto FC (MLS). Teams are valuable more for the TV rights and stadium deals they can fetch and for branding purposes. The Braves are another good example of this. After getting a brand new stadium that opened in 2017, and reaching the postseason with a terrific young core of players in 2018, the Braves continued to slash payroll. They went from an Opening Day payroll of $122.6 million in 2017 to $118 million in ’18 to $115 million in ’19. Liberty Media, which owns the Braves, isn’t in the business of caring about the Braves’ roster and whether fans flock to the ballpark. As we can see with the Red Sox recently, even winning a World Series seems to be viewed more as a negative than a positive for those concerned with the bottom line.

Are the Phillies and Padres a cautionary tale? If you’re trying to put together a competitive team that generates fan interest, then absolutely not. But if you’re a roster min-maxer like Shapiro and Atkins, then they absolutely are. In the case of the latter, it’s to the detriment of the entire sport.

Brewers, Nationals lineups for NL Wild Card game

Oct 1, 2019
The postseason will officially be under way shortly after 8 PM ET tonight as the Nationals host the Brewers for the National League Wild Card game, broadcast on TBS. The Nationals finished four games behind the Braves in the NL East with a 93-69 record while the 89-73 Brewers narrowly lost the NL Central to the Cardinals by two games.

Brewers

RF Trent Grisham – .231/.328/.410, 6 HR, 24 RBI (183 PA)
C Yasmani Grandal – .246/.380/.468, 28 HR, 77 RBI (632 PA)
3B Mike Moustakas – .254/.329/.516, 35 HR, 87 RBI (584 PA)
2B Keston Hiura – .303/.368/.570, 15 HR, 59 RBI (348 PA)
LF Ryan Braun – .285/.343/.505, 22 HR, 75 RBI (508 PA)
1B Eric Thames – .247/.346/.505, 25 HR, 61 RBI (459 PA)
CF Lorenzo Cain – .260/.325/.372, 11 HR, 48 RBI (623 PA)
SS Orlando Arcia – .223/.283/.350, 15 HR, 59 RBI (546 PA)
P Brandon Woodruff – 11-3, 3.62 ERA, 143 K, 30 BB (121 2/3 IP)

The Brewers advanced all the way to Game 7 of the NLCS last year where they were ultimately defeated by the Dodgers. They will be trying to make an even deeper run this year without reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.

Fun fact: Now that Bruce Bochy has retired, Brewers skipper Craig Counsell is now the longest-tenured manager in the National League.

Nationals

SS Trea Turner – .298/.353/.497, 19 HR, 57 RBI (569 PA)
RF Adam Eaton – .279/.365/.428, 15 HR, 49 RBI (656 PA)
3B Anthony Rendon – .319/.412/.598, 34 HR, 126 RBI (646 PA)
LF Juan Soto – .282/.401/.548, 34 HR, 110 RBI (659 PA)
1B Howie Kendrick – .344/.395/.572, 17 HR, 62 RBI (370 PA)
2B Asdrúbal Cabrera – .323/.404/.565, 6 HR, 40 RBI (146 PA)
C Kurt Suzuki – .264/.324/.486, 17 HR, 63 RBI (309 PA)
CF Victor Robles – .255/.326/.419, 17 HR, 65 RBI (617 PA)
P Max Scherzer – 11-7, 2.92 ERA, 243 K, 33 BB (172 1/3 IP)

The Nationals haven’t advanced past the NLDS since 1981, when they were the Expos. They will have to get past the Brewers first and then will have the privilege of facing the Dodgers, who won 106 games, in the NLDS. With Scherzer, Patrick Corbin, Stephen Strasburg, and Aníbal Sánchez, this is perhaps their best iteration of a starting rotation since their run began in 2012.

Another fun fact: The visiting team is 5-2 in the NL Wild Card game since the playoffs added the Wild Card game in 2012. The visiting team has gone 3-4 in the AL Wild Card game.

The winner of tonight’s Wild Card game will travel to Los Angeles, opening the NLDS against the Dodgers on Thursday night.