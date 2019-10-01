Will Newton/Getty Images

Juan Soto’s bases-clearing single helps Nationals stun Brewers 4-3 in NL Wild Card Game

By Bill BaerOct 1, 2019, 11:08 PM EDT
5 Comments

The Brewers got to Nationals starter Max Scherzer early, swatting a pair of home runs in the first two innings. It was a 3-1 Brewers lead well into the eighth inning, looking like another early playoff exit for the Nationals. Juan Soto, however, delivered a bases-clearing single that was aided in part from a fielding error by right fielder Trent Grisham. The hit and error gave the Nationals a 4-3 lead, one that Daniel Hudson would protect in the ninth inning to send the Nationals into the NLDS.

Yasmani Grandal opened the scoring in the first inning. After Trent Grisham drew a leadoff walk, Grandal lined a two-run homer to right field, giving starter Brandon Woodruff a lead before he even took the mound. Eric Thames added a solo homer to right-center off of Scherzer in the second inning to make it a 3-1 game.

Trea Turner put the Nationals on the board in the third, drilling a solo homer of his own to left field off of Brandon Woodruff. Woodruff gave up the lone run on two hits with no walks and three strikeouts over four innings. Scherzer was on the hook for three runs on four hits and three walks with six strikeouts across five innings of work.

Brent Suter, who took over for Woodruff in the fifth, found himself in trouble after a two-out single and a throwing error by Mike Moustakas, but found his way out of trouble. Drew Pomeranz worked a 1-2-3 sixth with two strikeouts, then came back out for the seventh and worked another 1-2-3 inning.

Meanwhile, Stephen Strasburg — who had never pitched in relief before tonight — took over for Scherzer in the sixth. He held the Brewers at bay, yielding a pair of hits with no walks and four strikeouts across three innings.

As expected, the Brewers relied on closer Josh Hader to see the team to the finish line. He found himself in hot water after hitting Michael Taylor with a pitch — it appeared, on replay, that the ball hit the bat first, but umpires did not overturn their call — and allowing a two-out bloop single to Ryan Zimmerman. Hader walked Anthony Rendon to load the bases. Juan Soto then lined a single to right field, a hit that normally would have scored two runs but the ball skipped lower than Grisham anticipated, going behind him. The go-ahead run scored and Soto was thrown out between second and third base to end the inning, but only after the damage had been done.

According to FanGraphs, Soto’s single changed the Nationals’ win probability from 22.7 percent to 83.8 percent, a staggering increase of 61.1 percent. Their win probability chart shows it all.

Hudson started the ninth, striking out Thames. Lorenzo Cain kept hope alive with a single to center field, but Orlando Arcia popped up to the catcher and Ben Gamel flied out to center field to end the game. A stunning loss for the Brewers, a stunning victory for the Nationals.

The NLDS begins on Thursday night with the Dodgers hosting the first two games against the Nationals.

Missed HBP call wasn’t why Brewers lost NL Wild Card game

Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images
By Bill BaerOct 1, 2019, 11:35 PM EDT
12 Comments

The Nationals rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning to sweep the rug out from under the Brewers, turning a 3-1 deficit into a 4-3 lead thanks to a bases-clearing single and subsequent fielding error by Trent Grisham in right field.

The whole inning unfolded, in part, because of an arguably botched hit-by-pitch call by home plate umpire Mike Everitt during Michael Taylor‘s at-bat. Replays showed Josh Hader‘s fastball appeared to hit Taylor’s bat first before glancing Taylor and ricocheting into his shoulder, but after replay review, the initial ruling was upheld. Taylor went to first base instead of continuing the at-bat and potentially making the second out of the inning. Trea Turner would strike out in what might have been out number three but was merely the second out. The rest, as they say, is history.

While it is true that Taylor taking first base as opposed to potentially making an out changed the shape of the inning, it was ultimately Hader’s fault. He uncharacteristically did not have command of his pitches. He fell behind Robles 2-0, missing up in the zone, before ultimately striking him out. Hader then fell behind Taylor 2-0 and the count became full as Hader continued to miss high in the strike zone. All five of Hader’s pitches to Turner were in the upper-third of the strike zone or higher, resulting in his second strikeout. Ryan Zimmerman blooped a single to center field to keep hope alive, which came on a 2-1 pitch with both balls registering quite high in the zone. Hader fell behind Rendon 3-0 with three more high pitches, eventually putting him on first base with a walk. During the fateful at-bat against Soto, Hader’s second pitch was a slider low and away that Gameday barely had the space to illustrate. The third pitch, which Soto ripped into right field, was a high fastball right over the plate. According to Statcast, it’s an area in which Soto hit .375 and slugged 1.029 during the regular season.

During the regular season, Hader struck out 138 batters and walked only 20 across 75 2/3 innings. Among qualified relievers, no one had a higher strikeout rate than his 47.8 percent and no one had a better differential between strikeout rate and walk rate than Hader’s 40.8 percent. This is not a guy who is famous for lacking command of his pitches. Whatever the reason for Hader’s struggles — adrenaline, nervousness, just an off-night — he is why the Brewers are not advancing into the NLDS. It is not Everitt’s fault, even though he did appear to get the call wrong.