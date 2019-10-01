HardballTalk’s postseason predictions

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The playoffs are weaponized randomness. The one-and-done Wild Card games are like Russian roulette, only with worse odds. As such, the sorts of caveats we offer with our usual regular season predictions apply even more so now. Picking playoff winners is a fool’s errand. Luckily, we here at HardballTalk are not afraid to look foolish.

As a General Observation, the Astros are Bill’s and my favorites. Indeed, we have the exact same bracket with the exception of the number of games each series will go, which we’re just pulling out of our butts anyway. Ashley picks the Braves to beat the Astros in a big, big upset in the World Series that I would very much like to see happen but which I do not have the courage to predict myself.

But such is life and predictions, the common thread between which being that none of us know what we’re doing, we’re all wrong most of the time and, in the end, it doesn’t really matter.

CRAIG

AL Wild Card: Rays beat Athletics

NL Wild Card: Nationals beat Brewers

ALDS1: Astros beat Rays in 4 games

ALDS2: Yankees beat Twins in 5 games

NLDS1: Dodgers beat Nationals in 4 games

NLDS2: Braves beat Cardinals in 5 games

ALCS: Astros beat Yankees in 6 games

NLCS: Dodgers beat Braves in 5 games

World Series: Astros beat Dodgers in 6 games

BILL

AL Wild Card: Rays beat Athletics

NL Wild Card: Nationals beat Brewers

ALDS1: Astros beat Rays in 3 games

ALDS2: Yankees beat Twins in 4 games

NLDS1: Dodgers beat Nationals in 4 games

NLDS2: Braves beat Cardinals in 5 games

ALCS: Astros beat Yankees in 5 games

NLCS: Dodgers beat Braves in 6 games

World Series: Astros beat Dodgers in 6 games

ASHLEY:

AL Wild Card: Rays beat Athletics

NL Wild Card: Brewers beat the Nationals

ALDS1: Astros beat the Rays in 4 games

ALDS2: Yankees beat the Twins in 5 games

NLDS1: Dodgers beat the Brewers in 4 games

NLDS2: Braves beat the Cardinals in 3 games

ALCS: Astros beat the Yankees in 5 games

NLCS: Braves beat the Dodgers in 6 games

World Series: Braves beat the Astros in 6 games

So it is written, so it shall be done. Right Casey?

