Diamondbacks fire pitching coach Mike Butcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks just announced that they have fired pitching coach Mike Butcher. Well, they have “parted ways” with him, anyway, which could mean that his contract is simply up and isn’t being renewed. Either way: Arizona will have a new pitching coach next season.

Butcher been the Snakes’ pitching coach for the last four seasons. This year the club ranked 12th in the majors with a 4.25 ERA, with neither their starters nor their relievers constituting major outliers in either direction. They were fourth overall on that category last year, however and third in 2017 so I suppose the trend isn’t great. Counterpoint: they were dead last in Butcher’s first year. I guess he was a genius until he wasn’t. Or maybe losing Patrick Corbin to free agency and trading away Zack Greinke hurts your pitching staff.

Such is the life of a pitching coach. A guy who is rarely credited as much for his successes as he is blamed for his failures. And, sometimes, especially when the guy was originally hired when there was a different manager in the dugout, communication issues or philosophical differences trump results. It’s a tough gig.

The Dbacks are retaining all of their other coaches.

