Angels fire Brad Ausmus

By Craig CalcaterraSep 30, 2019, 2:13 PM EDT
The Los Angeles Angels have fired manager Brad Ausmus.

Ausmus got only one season at the helm of the Angels and went 72-90.  It was a tough year in a number of ways for the Angels, with several key injuries, some severe roster shortcomings, primarily in the starting pitching department and, most notably, due to the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

He’s likely not being fired for the bad record, though. Ausmus is likely being fired because there’s an attractive managerial candidate now available in Joe Maddon, who managed his last game for the Cubs yesterday.

The same Joe Maddon who was a minor league player in the Angels system, scouted, coached and managed in the Angels system for many years and who coached on the big club in Anaheim for over a decade. Word is that Angels owner Arte Moreno looks upon Maddon fondly. One wonders if it’s not almost a nostalgia thing. Either way, it’s hard to conclude that Ausmus would be let go so suddenly if Maddon was going to continue on in Chicago.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Maddon will come work for the Angels. Maybe there’s some wink-wink agreement already? Maybe it’s just a hope on Moreno’s part that he can hire Maddon? Maybe, actually, Maddon has nothing to do with it and the club just really didn’t like the cut of Ausmus’ handsome jib? We’ll no doubt find out in the coming days.

If he does take the Angels job, it’ll be the second time in five years that a first-year manager was fired by a club because Joe Maddon became available. Rick Renteria, you’ll recall, was let go by the Cubs following the 2014 season, not because he had done so bad a job, but because Maddon became a free agent after finding a way out of his contract with the Tampa Bay Rays and the Cubs coveted him.

Will Ausmus land on his feet like Renteria did with the White Sox? Hard to say, as he’s now been fired twice in three years and that’s never a good thing to have on one’s resume. Still, part of me thinks he’s more likely to find work now, with the impression that he was cast overboard because of Maddon, than if he had stayed with the Angels and led them to additional 90+ loss seasons and was officially considered damaged managerial goods.

Whatever this all adds up to, it’s worth remembering something: the Angels rotation, in words of Rotoworld’s Chris Crawford, is made out of rotten hot dog water. So good luck Joe Maddon or whoever else lands that gig.

 

Red Sox President: it will be “difficult” to keep both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez

By Craig CalcaterraSep 30, 2019, 1:13 PM EDT
In case you left the office a tad early on Friday you may have missed the Boston Red Sox’ news dump in which owner John Henry said that the goal for the 2020 Red Sox was to get the payroll below the lowest Competitive Balance Tax threshold, which will be $208 million.

As we wrote on Friday, that’s not going to be impossible given that a lot of money is coming off the ledger as of today (bye-bye Pablo Sandoval‘s contract), but given that the team just finished the 2019 season with a $242 million payroll it’ll certainly be difficult.

There will something else that will be difficult in all of that too: keeping both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez. Team president and CEO Sam Kennedy:

 

Martinez has the ability to opt-out of his current contract. If he does not, he’ll make $23.75 million in 2020. If he does he becomes a free agent and he’d almost certainly cost the Red Sox more than $23.75 million to keep him from signing elsewhere. Betts made $20 million this past season. He’ll either get a raise in his final year of arbitration — likely a hefty one — or he’ll negotiate an extension with Boston that’ll have a higher average annual value than $20 million.

Just doing some back of the envelope figuring, if Martinez declines to opt-out and if Betts makes, say, $29 million in 2020, that’d put the payroll commitments at nearly $190 million. And that’s before finding a starting pitcher to replace the departing Rick Porcello and, of course, filling out the rest of the roster. So, no, not impossible, but yes, difficult. They could also try to get Betts to agree to a long term deal that pays him relatively little in 2020 but then goes up over time as other payroll commitments fall off. As the MLBPA will no doubt frown on Betts actually taking a pay cut for 2020, though, it’s not like there is a MASSIVE amount of money to be gained by such a gambit, assuming that Betts is even amenable.

So, yeah, difficult is right.

If, a year ago, you had told Red Sox fans that upon the conclusion of the 2019 season the team (a) would not be in the postseason; and (b) the biggest topic of conversation was which superstars it could afford to keep and which it had to let go in an effort to slash payroll, I suspect they’d laugh their butts off at you.

Guessing they’re not really laughing today. Especially when they see stuff like this: