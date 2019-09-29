Tim Anderson, Christian Yelich win AL, NL batting titles

White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went 0-for-2 in Sunday’s season finale, but still comfortably won the American League batting title with a .335 average. He is the first member of the White Sox to win the batting title since Frank Thomas in 1997. Anderson slashed .335/.357/.508 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI, 81 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases.
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, barely defeated Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte for the NL batting title. Both hit .329 but when rounded out, Yelich’s .3292 is clearly on top of Marte’s .3286. Yelich, who won the batting title for the Brewers last year, is the first repeat batting champion since Larry Walker in 1998 and ’99 for the Rockies. He’s once again in the running for NL MVP after hitting .329/.429/.671 on the season with 44 home runs, 97 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 580 plate appearances. However, suffering a season-ending injury earlier this month may give Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger the edge in award voting.
Other leaders in statistical categories:
Home Runs
- AL: Jorge Soler, Royals (49)
- NL: Pete Alonso, Mets (53)
RBI
- AL: José Abreu, White Sox (123)
- NL: Anthony Rendon, Nationals (126)
Stolen Bases
- AL: Mallex Smith, Mariners (46)
- NL: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (37)
Wins
- AL: Justin Verlander, Astros (21)
- NL: Stephen Strasburg, Nationals (18)
ERA (Starters)
- AL: Gerrit Cole, Astros (2.50)
- NL: Hyun-Jin Ryu, Dodgers (2.32)
Strikeouts
- AL: Gerrit Cole, Astros (326)
- NL: Jacob deGrom, Mets (255)
Saves
- AL: Roberto Osuna, Astros (38)
- NL: Kirby Yates, Padres (41)