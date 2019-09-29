Rays activate Yandy Díaz from 60-day injured list

The Rays have activated infielder Yandy Díaz from the 60-day injured list, per an official announcement on Sunday. In a corresponding roster move, right-handed reliever Cole Sulser has been designated for assignment.
Díaz, 28, has not appeared in a game since mid-July, when he sustained a hairline fracture after fouling a ball off of his left foot. While his path to a full recovery has been long and tedious, he was able to play in an instructional game on Saturday and is expected to factor into the team’s final game of the regular season, as well as their upcoming Wild Card Game playoff against the Athletics.
Prior to the injury, Díaz had been working on some career-best numbers with the Rays. He batted .270/.343/.480 with 14 home runs, 38 RBI, an .823 OPS, and 1.7 fWAR through 344 plate appearances. It’s unclear how well he might perform after missing the last several months of the season, but the Rays evidently have some faith that he’ll be able to contribute in a meaningful way as they gear up for a high-stakes postseason campaign. He’ll play DH and bat leadoff for Game 162 on Sunday, which is scheduled to kick off at 3:07 PM EDT.
Twins infielder Luis Arraez has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, the club revealed Sunday. A timeline has yet to be established for his return to the team.
Arraez sustained the injury after colliding with Willians Astudillo on an attempted infield catch during the seventh inning of Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Royals. He appeared to experience some discomfort following the collision and was eventually carted off the field and replaced by Astudillo at third base.
It’s unclear when the rookie infielder might be fully recovered, but the Twins are holding out hope that he’ll rejoin the team in time for next week’s American League Division Series. The series is scheduled to commence on Friday, giving Arraez several days to rest and rehabilitate his ankle. Per MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park, the team will “pursue aggressive treatment” in order to get Arraez back on the field; for now, his ankle has been stabilized with a boot, though there are still questions about his range of motion.
Prior to Saturday’s incident, Arraez was on the cusp of wrapping up a successful rookie campaign in Minnesota. He’ll finish his first major-league season batting .334/.399/.439 with four home runs, 28 RBI, an .838 OPS, and 2.1 fWAR through 366 plate appearances.