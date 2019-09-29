Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage expects to be fired

After the Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle on Sunday, the final day of the regular season, pitching coach Ray Searage said he also expects to be fired, per The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel. Searage said, “They told us they would let us know in the next couple of days. Now, bringing in a new manager could mean bringing in different personnel, anyway. I’m preparing myself not to be a Pittsburgh Pirate next year.”
Searage, 64, has been the Pirates’ pitching coach since 2010. He has been credited with helping some pitchers turn around their careers, such as Edinson Vólquez, Francisco Liriano, and J.A. Happ. He hasn’t gotten as much credit in recent years as the Pirates haven’t gotten as much out of their pitchers. They have even watched some of their former pitchers, such as Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow, go on to reach greater heights with new teams.
As Searage notes, incoming managers are usually afforded the privilege of choosing their coaching staff members. It may be possible that the new manager wants to keep Searage around, but he is right to set his expectations for a new team in 2020.
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson went 0-for-2 in Sunday’s season finale, but still comfortably won the American League batting title with a .335 average. He is the first member of the White Sox to win the batting title since Frank Thomas in 1997. Anderson slashed .335/.357/.508 with 18 home runs, 56 RBI, 81 runs scored, and 17 stolen bases.
Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich, the reigning NL MVP, barely defeated Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte for the NL batting title. Both hit .329 but when rounded out, Yelich’s .3292 is clearly on top of Marte’s .3286. Yelich, who won the batting title for the Brewers last year, is the first repeat batting champion since Larry Walker in 1998 and ’99 for the Rockies. He’s once again in the running for NL MVP after hitting .329/.429/.671 on the season with 44 home runs, 97 RBI, 100 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 580 plate appearances. However, suffering a season-ending injury earlier this month may give Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger the edge in award voting.
Other leaders in statistical categories:
Home Runs
RBI
Stolen Bases
- AL: Mallex Smith, Mariners (46)
- NL: Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves (37)
Wins
ERA (Starters)
Strikeouts
Saves