Joe Maddon will not manage the Cubs in 2020

By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2019, 1:36 PM EDT
The writing was already on the wall, but on Sunday, the Cubs made it official: Manager Joe Maddon will not be returning to the club in 2020, bringing his five-year tenure with Chicago to an end. Prior to the Cubs’ final game of the year, both Maddon and President of Baseball Operations Theo Epstein spoke to the press to explain the decision.

“We never could have imagined this working out as well as it did,” Epstein said. “I personally could have never imagined having such a wonderful partner — someone so loyal and supportive, and someone from whom I learned so much about baseball and life, and someone who I consider a lifelong friend. […] We both agreed that it’s time, and that this type of change is a win-win. […] It’s going to be good for the Cubs, too. I think we’re at a point where we just need a little bit of change and something new, and that’s natural.”

While the Cubs’ 2019 run hasn’t turned out as expected — with the blame pinned to everything from a shaky bullpen to an underperforming offense and depleted farm system — the decision to part ways with Maddon appears to be an amicable one. He’ll enter his final game with the Cubs sporting a 471-338 record, one that encompasses five winning seasons, two division titles, four playoff runs, and a World Series championship.

“We’re both going to move on,” Maddon told reporters Sunday. “The Cubs are going to flourish. Hopefully I get the chance to do this somewhere else. But there’s no tears shed — it’s a good moment for everybody, and we’re both excited about our futures.”

As for his next step? Nothing has been decided yet, but with Maddon’s superb track record and potential managerial vacancies looming for the Phillies and Mets, in addition to the Padres, Giants, Pirates, and Royals, there’s no doubt he’ll find another opportunity to shepherd a major-league team by 2020.

Luis Arraez diagnosed with Grade 1 ankle sprain

By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
Twins infielder Luis Arraez has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, the club revealed Sunday. A timeline has yet to be established for his return to the team.

Arraez sustained the injury after colliding with Willians Astudillo on an attempted infield catch during the seventh inning of Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Royals. He appeared to experience some discomfort following the collision and was eventually carted off the field and replaced by Astudillo at third base.

It’s unclear when the rookie infielder might be fully recovered, but the Twins are holding out hope that he’ll rejoin the team in time for next week’s American League Division Series. The series is scheduled to commence on Friday, giving Arraez several days to rest and rehabilitate his ankle. Per MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park, the team will “pursue aggressive treatment” in order to get Arraez back on the field; for now, his ankle has been stabilized with a boot, though there are still questions about his range of motion.

Prior to Saturday’s incident, Arraez was on the cusp of wrapping up a successful rookie campaign in Minnesota. He’ll finish his first major-league season batting .334/.399/.439 with four home runs, 28 RBI, an .838 OPS, and 2.1 fWAR through 366 plate appearances.