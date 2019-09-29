Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Cardinals win final game of season to claim NL Central title

By Bill BaerSep 29, 2019, 5:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Cardinals trounced the Cubs in the final game of the season on Sunday afternoon to claim the NL Central title. The club entered the day’s action leading the Brewers by one game. They took care of business themselves.

Paul Goldschmidt opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single. Marcell Ozuna put a second run on the board while grounding into a double play. Dexter Fowler smacked a two-run homer in the second. The Cardinals put up a four-spot in the third thanks to an RBI single from Ozuna and a three-run Matt Carpenter home run. Goldschmidt added a solo shot in the fourth to make it 9-0.

Jack Flaherty had little issue carving through the Cubs’ lineup. He tossed seven shutout innings, yielding just a pair of hits and a walk while striking out six. Flaherty ends the season 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA and a 231/55 K/BB ratio over 196 1/3 innings.

Giovanny Gallegos worked a scoreless eighth before handing the ball to Carlos Martínez for the ninth. Martínez worked a 1-2-3 frame to seal the deal, giving the Cardinals their division crown.

The Cardinals are back in the postseason for the first time since 2015, when they also won the NL Central. They will face the Braves in the NLDS. The Brewers, meanwhile, will face the Nationals in the NL Wild Card game. The winner of that game moves on to face the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Luis Arraez diagnosed with Grade 1 ankle sprain

Luis Arraez
AP Images
By Ashley VarelaSep 29, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Twins infielder Luis Arraez has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 ankle sprain, the club revealed Sunday. A timeline has yet to be established for his return to the team.

Arraez sustained the injury after colliding with Willians Astudillo on an attempted infield catch during the seventh inning of Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Royals. He appeared to experience some discomfort following the collision and was eventually carted off the field and replaced by Astudillo at third base.

It’s unclear when the rookie infielder might be fully recovered, but the Twins are holding out hope that he’ll rejoin the team in time for next week’s American League Division Series. The series is scheduled to commence on Friday, giving Arraez several days to rest and rehabilitate his ankle. Per MLB.com’s Do-Hyoung Park, the team will “pursue aggressive treatment” in order to get Arraez back on the field; for now, his ankle has been stabilized with a boot, though there are still questions about his range of motion.

Prior to Saturday’s incident, Arraez was on the cusp of wrapping up a successful rookie campaign in Minnesota. He’ll finish his first major-league season batting .334/.399/.439 with four home runs, 28 RBI, an .838 OPS, and 2.1 fWAR through 366 plate appearances.