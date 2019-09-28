Video: Pete Alonso makes home run history

Just one day after he tied Aaron Judge‘s single-season rookie home run record, Mets phenom Pete Alonso broke away with home run no. 53 to establish himself as the all-time rookie home run leader.
The historic moment came in the bottom of the third inning of Saturday’s game against the Braves, close on the heels of Rene Rivera‘s own two-run blast against Braves righty Mike Foltynewicz. With the bases empty and two outs, Alonso worked a 2-1 count against the right-hander, then clocked a 414-footer out to the right field stands for his record-setting 53rd home run of the year.
As MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo pointed out minutes later, Alonso’s jaw-dropping record doesn’t just set him apart from his peers, but from all MLB players:
Of those nine, only five have hit 53 or more home runs in a single season since 2001. Giancarlo Stanton was the last to do it, eclipsing Alonso’s mark with 59 home runs for the Marlins in 2017. Surpassing the all-time record still presents a significant challenge, however, as no one’s come anywhere close to Barry Bonds’ 73-homer record since he set it with the Giants back in 2001.
Lefty hurler Hyun-Jin Ryu wrapped up his first All-Star campaign on Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings as the Dodgers dominated the Giants 2-0 to take their final series of the regular season. The win not only boosted him to a 14-5 record, but enabled him to capture the National League ERA title with a league-best average of 2.32.
It was a remarkable finale for the 32-year-old southpaw, who not only held the Giants spellbound through seven frames, but supplied the Dodgers with their first run of the afternoon: an RBI single that plated Gavin Lux to get the team on the board in the fifth. Their one-run lead was soon padded by a Max Muncy home run — his 35th of the year, good for second-most on the team — and the bullpen handled the remaining two innings with ease, limiting San Francisco to a pair of base hits as they closed out win no. 105.
That win was just the cherry on top of a career-best run for Ryu, who topped off his sixth season in Los Angeles with a 2.32 ERA, 1.2 BB/9, 8.0 SO/9, and 4.4 fWAR across 175 2/3 innings. His 2.32 ERA allowed him to claim the ERA title above the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, who still figures to be an NL Cy Young shoo-in after completing his own 2019 season on Wednesday with a 2.43 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, 11.3 SO/9, and NL-best 7.0 fWAR through 204 innings.
Even with the ERA title in the bag, Ryu will undoubtedly have more pressing things on his mind in the weeks to come. Following the Dodgers’ season finale on Sunday, the club will turn their attention to the National League Division Series, which is set to kick off on Thursday, October 3.