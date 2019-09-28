Steve Pearce may retire after 2019 season

Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce is considering retirement, per a recent report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Pearce said Saturday that he’ll take some time to weigh his options after the Red Sox wrap up their 2019 run this weekend.
The 36-year-old infielder inked a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Boston last November, one that kept him in an MLB uniform for the 13th season of his career. His 2019 performance wasn’t a triumphant follow-up to his successful 2018 campaign, however, but an injury-riddled stint that saw him appear in just 29 games while he battled a left calf strain, then a low back strain, then a knee injury. Even when physically able to take the field, he was unable to tap into the .284-average, 1.6-fWAR totals of seasons past, batting just .180/.245/.258 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, and -0.8 fWAR through 99 plate appearances.
There’s a chance that Pearce may be able to get back on his feet in time for the Red Sox’ 2020 campaign, though the possibility of netting another major-league deal seem slim at this point. But it doesn’t sound like the first baseman is in any rush to extend his time in the majors right now.
“I’ve accomplished a lot,” Pearce told reporters. “I’m 36. I’ll be 37 next year. I’ve grinded my whole career and I can lay my head down at night knowing I gave everything I had. We’ll see what the future holds.”
Should Pearce decide to hang up his cleats for good this fall, he’ll leave behind a 13-year track in the majors, one that encompassed seven gigs with the Pirates, Orioles, Astros, Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays, and Red Sox; a lifetime .254/.332/.440 average, 91 home runs, and 7.9 fWAR; two postseason runs with the Orioles and Red Sox; and a 2018 World Series MVP designation.
The Rays and Athletics are positioned to face off during the AL Wild Card game next month, thanks to two last-minute playoff clinches on Friday night. With the Rays’ 6-5 win over the Blue Jays and the Nationals’ 8-2 win over the Indians, Cleveland has also been eliminated from any potential postseason play.
It's a significant advancement for the Rays, who will head to the postseason for the first time since 2013. They leaned on Tyler Glasnow to guide them through the first 4 1/3 innings of Friday's series opener, which he did while holding the Blue Jays hitless and issuing just two walks and four strikeouts. Backed by a couple of home runs from Tommy Pham and Austin Meadows and a pair of RBI singles from Willy Adames and Avisail Garcia, the bullpen finished off the win with five strong innings, including a two-inning effort from Oliver Drake.
Should the Rays advance past the Wild Card Game, they’ll be in line to compete for their second-ever Division Series title — something that eluded them during their last three campaigns in 2013, 2011, and 2010. They haven’t made it further than the Division Series since 2008, when their first (and only) trip to the World Series ended with a 4-1 series loss to the Phillies.
The Athletics, meanwhile, are ready to complicate the Rays’ path to postseason victory after wrapping their own Wild Card spot with the Indians’ loss to the Nationals on Friday. While it’s anyone’s game to win — despite the relative strengths and weaknesses of both clubs, anything can happen during a one-game playoff — the A’s have much more experience in the postseason, albeit a pretty poor Wild Card Game record. They’ve lost their last two Wild Card face-offs in 2018 and 2014, but will be embarking on their 28th postseason run overall, with a 10th World Series title in their sights.