Hyun-Jin Ryu claims NL ERA title

Lefty hurler Hyun-Jin Ryu wrapped up his first All-Star campaign on Saturday, tossing seven scoreless innings as the Dodgers dominated the Giants 2-0 to take their final series of the regular season. The win not only boosted him to a 14-5 record, but enabled him to capture the National League ERA title with a league-best average of 2.32.

It was a remarkable finale for the 32-year-old southpaw, who not only held the Giants spellbound through seven frames, but supplied the Dodgers with their first run of the afternoon: an RBI single that plated Gavin Lux to get the team on the board in the fifth. Their one-run lead was soon padded by a Max Muncy home run — his 35th of the year, good for second-most on the team — and the bullpen handled the remaining two innings with ease, limiting San Francisco to a pair of base hits as they closed out win no. 105.

That win was just the cherry on top of a career-best run for Ryu, who topped off his sixth season in Los Angeles with a 2.32 ERA, 1.2 BB/9, 8.0 SO/9, and 4.4 fWAR across 175 2/3 innings. His 2.32 ERA allowed him to claim the ERA title above the Mets’ Jacob deGrom, who still figures to be an NL Cy Young shoo-in after completing his own 2019 season on Wednesday with a 2.43 ERA, 1.9 BB/9, 11.3 SO/9, and NL-best 7.0 fWAR through 204 innings.

Even with the ERA title in the bag, Ryu will undoubtedly have more pressing things on his mind in the weeks to come. Following the Dodgers’ season finale on Sunday, the club will turn their attention to the National League Division Series, which is set to kick off on Thursday, October 3.