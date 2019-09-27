Getty Images

Theo Epstein says Craig Kimbrel’s late signing was biggest reason he struggled

The Cubs’ late season collapse had a lot of causes, but certainly one of them was Craig Kimbrel‘s health and ineffectiveness. Kimbrel has a 6.53 ERA and has three blown saves and four losses in 17 games. He missed considerable time in both August and September as well.

What happened to Kimbrel, who has been among the best relief pitchers in all of baseball over the course of his career? Cubs president Theo Epstein thinks he knows. Here’s what he said to 670 The Score:

“We knew that given that he wouldn’t have a normal spring training, given that he was trying to do something that very few had ever done before, which was join the team midstream in a closer’s role, that there would be some risk. We felt it was certainly a risk worth taking. I think it’s impossible to pinpoint how much of his struggles have been because of that, but from my perspective it’s the single biggest factor. He’s never struggled like this before. He’s never even been close to having this type of performance before.”

Of course, the Cubs could’ve very easily signed Kimbrel at any time last offseason and certainly before June, which would not have deprived him of the normal spring training and normal start that Epstein cites as paramount in Kimbrel’s downfall in 2019. They didn’t, though, because Kimbrel had draft pick compensation attached to him until June and the Cubs didn’t want to give up a pick — the 64th pick in the draft, by the way — in order to get him. They probably also saved a decent amount of money by waiting him out until the season was already halfway over.

One way to interpret the “risk” that Epstein felt was “worth taking” is the risk of putting a less-than-prepared Kimbrel on his team. But it’s more than that, right? To Epstein and the Cubs, who again, could’ve had Kimbrel at any time, it was worth putting an underprepared pitcher in the closer’s role in a playoff race order to preserve that 64th pick. A pick which turned out to be Chase Strumpf, a bat-first second baseman out of UCLA.

Guess we’ll see in a couple of years if Strumpf was worth missing the 2019 playoffs for.

Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce is considering retirement, per a recent report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Pearce said Saturday that he’ll take some time to weigh his options after the Red Sox wrap up their 2019 run this weekend.

The 36-year-old infielder inked a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Boston last November, one that kept him in an MLB uniform for the 13th season of his career. His 2019 performance wasn’t a triumphant follow-up to his successful 2018 campaign, however, but an injury-riddled stint that saw him appear in just 29 games while he battled a left calf strain, then a low back strain, then a knee injury. Even when physically able to take the field, he was unable to tap into the .284-average, 1.6-fWAR totals of seasons past, batting just .180/.245/.258 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, and -0.8 fWAR through 99 plate appearances.

There’s a chance that Pearce may be able to get back on his feet in time for the Red Sox’ 2020 campaign, though the possibility of netting another major-league deal seem slim at this point. But it doesn’t sound like the first baseman is in any rush to extend his time in the majors right now.

“I’ve accomplished a lot,” Pearce told reporters. “I’m 36. I’ll be 37 next year. I’ve grinded my whole career and I can lay my head down at night knowing I gave everything I had. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Should Pearce decide to hang up his cleats for good this fall, he’ll leave behind a 13-year track in the majors, one that encompassed seven gigs with the Pirates, Orioles, Astros, Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays, and Red Sox; a lifetime .254/.332/.440 average, 91 home runs, and 7.9 fWAR; two postseason runs with the Orioles and Red Sox; and a 2018 World Series MVP designation.