Max Scherzer will start NL Wild Card game for Nationals

Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce is considering retirement, per a recent report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Pearce said Saturday that he’ll take some time to weigh his options after the Red Sox wrap up their 2019 run this weekend.

The 36-year-old infielder inked a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Boston last November, one that kept him in an MLB uniform for the 13th season of his career. His 2019 performance wasn’t a triumphant follow-up to his successful 2018 campaign, however, but an injury-riddled stint that saw him appear in just 29 games while he battled a left calf strain, then a low back strain, then a knee injury. Even when physically able to take the field, he was unable to tap into the .284-average, 1.6-fWAR totals of seasons past, batting just .180/.245/.258 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, and -0.8 fWAR through 99 plate appearances.

There’s a chance that Pearce may be able to get back on his feet in time for the Red Sox’ 2020 campaign, though the possibility of netting another major-league deal seem slim at this point. But it doesn’t sound like the first baseman is in any rush to extend his time in the majors right now.

“I’ve accomplished a lot,” Pearce told reporters. “I’m 36. I’ll be 37 next year. I’ve grinded my whole career and I can lay my head down at night knowing I gave everything I had. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Should Pearce decide to hang up his cleats for good this fall, he’ll leave behind a 13-year track in the majors, one that encompassed seven gigs with the Pirates, Orioles, Astros, Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays, and Red Sox; a lifetime .254/.332/.440 average, 91 home runs, and 7.9 fWAR; two postseason runs with the Orioles and Red Sox; and a 2018 World Series MVP designation.