Aaron Judge has baseball’s most popular jersey of 2019

Major League Baseball just released its annual list of which players have the most popular jersey as measured by sales of Majestic-brand official on-field replica sales. The leader for the season: Aaron Judge. In fact, it’s his third consecutive season with the most popular player jersey.
Following Judge on the list is Bryce Harper, who I would’ve guessed would lead the list given that he was on a new team this year. Lots of Yankees fans already had Judge jerseys. No Phillies fan would’ve had a Harper jersey before March. Oh well.
In keeping with MLB’s emphasis on youth, the nine most popular player jerseys are all under the age of 30, with Cody Bellinger coming in third followed by, Javier Báez, Christian Yelich, Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, José Altuve, and Mike Trout. Only old man Anthony Rizzo at number ten is over 30, and he just hit the big 3-0 in August.
The next ten:
11. Yadier Molina;
12. Clayton Kershaw;
13. Alex Bregman;
14. Pete Alonso
15. Freddie Freeman
16. Kris Bryant
17. Francisco Lindor
18. Paul Goldschmidt
19. Jacob deGrom
20. George Springer
This is not necessarily a provocative hypothesis given their disappointing ending to the disappointing 2019 season, but today Ken Rosenthal says that the entire industry regards it as a fait accompli” that the Chicago Cubs will not bring Joe Maddon back as manager when his deal is up at the end of the season.
Rosenthal’s article lays out the indictment against Maddon, focusing mostly on the Cubs seeming uninspired play and lack of urgency. Those are the sorts of things that, however hard to quantify or sometimes even identify, usually get laid at the feet of a manager. The groundwork for all of that was laid out pretty starkly last offseason too, Rosenthal notes, when the Cubs front office spoke to players who told them that they thought Maddon and the coaching staff was too hands-off.
Not that that’s the whole story, of course. Maddon has always been generally the same guy. He didn’t forget how to manage. The players didn’t always execute. The front office has not developed talent particularly well in recent years. Success has many fathers but, contrary to the old saying, so too does failure. No one has distinguished themselves all that much in Chicago in the past year or so. Only one person’s contract is up, however, and that’s Joe Maddon.