Twins become first team to hit 300 home runs in a season

By Bill BaerSep 26, 2019, 5:23 PM EDT
The 2019 season has set all kinds of home run records, thanks in large part to the juiced baseball. With the regular season just about finished, one more record was set. The Twins became the first team in baseball history to hit 300 home runs. The milestone homer was slugged by Jonathan Schoop, a two-run blast in the seventh inning off of José Cisnero. Willians Astudillo added a solo shot in the eighth for No. 301 in the Twins’ 10-4 win over the Tigers.

Before 2019, the team record for home runs was 267 set in 2018 by the Yankees. And before that, it was the 264 homers hit by the 1997 Mariners. This year’s, Yankees, by the way, will also cross the 300-homer threshold as they’re currently at 299. The Yankees are off today so we’ll likely see them join the club on Friday when they open up their season-ending series in Texas against the Rangers.

Both the Twins and Yankees won their divisions. As presently aligned, the Astros would play the winner of the AL Wild Card game while the Twins and Yankees would face each other.

Bryce Harper says heckling Nationals fans crossed a line

By Bill BaerSep 26, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
The Phillies and Nationals just kicked off the finale of their five-game series in Washington, with the Nationals looking for the series sweep. That will put the finishing touches on a season series in which the Nationals have thoroughly dismantled the Phillies, winning 13 of 18 games entering Thursday’s action.

The season series, of course, had intrigue beyond the division rivalry. Outfielder Bryce Harper left the Nationals to enter free agency and ended up signing with the Phillies on a then-record 13-year, $330 million contract. The two previous times Harper has returned to Washington, D.C. this year, as a visiting player, he has heard boos and heckling, but he seemed to take it in stride. However, last night, with the Nationals having already wrapped up a playoff berth and ended the Phillies’ playoff hopes, Harper says Nationals fans in right field were particularly nasty, Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Harper said, “They were fine all game talking about myself and things like that. I mean, I get it everywhere I go. It’s nothing new, but the last inning – it’s just not right. It’s just not right.”

Harper wouldn’t elaborate on what the fans said specifically that was so offensive, but his wife Kayla tweeted, “When you bring his son or family into it, yes you’re crossing a line.”

Responding to several people on Twitter, Kayla added that the family-directed heckling hasn’t been from just one person and said, “It’s been going on all season.” She also said to someone who expressed skepticism over her claim, “I truly doubt you are aware of the [direct messages] I have gotten from nats fans all season. Wishing my son has autism when he’s born for example. So yes all season.”

Bryce and Kayla had their first child, Krew Aron, last month.

Bryce said, “That’s part of sports. I guess that’s what it is nowadays.” Later on, he said, “Individually you go out there and don’t really worry about what they’re saying. But there are times – it’s just not good and just not right. Everybody has a platform now whether it’s Twitter, Instagram or in the stands. They kind of say whatever they want and that’s just how it is. You kind of have to live with it. You see it in the NBA, you see it in the NFL and you see it here now and I guess it is just part of sports now.”