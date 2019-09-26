Joe Maddon tuning out rivals’ complaints over lineups

Cubs manager Joe Maddon doesn’t plan to put together the most competitive lineups down the stretch now that his team, also dealing with injuries to key players, has been eliminated from postseason contention. The Cubs will still be playing meaningful games, whoever, as they will finish out the season with three road games against the Cardinals. The Cardinals will open Friday one game ahead of the Brewers in the NL Central. The Brewers finish out the season with three games in Colorado against the Rockies.
This was tonight’s starting lineup against the Pirates as the Cubs attempt to stop their eight-game losing streak:
When prompted to respond to complaints that the Cubs won’t be trying their hardest in the final series, Maddon channeled his inner Clark Gable, saying via MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian, “Of course they’re going to [complain]. Of course they are. I get it. But, quite frankly, there’s certain things I really don’t give a [hoot] about and that would be one of them.”
Along with recent injuries to Javier Báez and Kris Bryant as well as Anthony Rizzo, the Cubs shut down pitchers Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks.
Maddon is almost through his five-year contract with the Cubs and there is a chance he may not be brought back. Per Bastian, Maddon will continue to discuss his future with the Cubs’ front office before heading home to Hazleton, PA for the offseason.