Brewers continue to refuse to lose

A lot of St. Louis Cardinals fans I know were watching today’s Brewers-Reds game from Cincinnati and hoping for a little help from the Redlegs. They didn’t get it. The Brewers won 5-3 — their 18th victory in their last 20 games — and are now one game behind the idle Cardinals in the NL Central with three games left to play for each club.
The Brewers fell behind early on an Aristides Aquino home run but a bases-loaded and bases-clearing double from Orlando Arcia in the fourth put them up 3-1. The next batter up, Ben Gamel, doubled in Arcia to make it 4-1. Manny Piña doubled home a run the following inning and the Reds could only score two more the rest of the way.
That all sets up a three-game remote showdown, with the Brewers heading to Colorado to play three games against the Rockies and the Cardinals playing a three-game series at home against the Cubs.
St. Louis’ magic number to win the division outright is three, meaning any combination of Cardinals wins and Brewers losses that add up to three clinches it for them by Sunday. Anything less than a Cards sweep of the Cubs opens up at least the possibility of a tiebreaker game in St. Louis on Monday or an outright Brewers division title.
Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce is considering retirement, per a recent report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Pearce said Saturday that he’ll take some time to weigh his options after the Red Sox wrap up their 2019 run this weekend.
The 36-year-old infielder inked a one-year, $6.25 million deal with Boston last November, one that kept him in an MLB uniform for the 13th season of his career. His 2019 performance wasn’t a triumphant follow-up to his successful 2018 campaign, however, but an injury-riddled stint that saw him appear in just 29 games while he battled a left calf strain, then a low back strain, then a knee injury. Even when physically able to take the field, he was unable to tap into the .284-average, 1.6-fWAR totals of seasons past, batting just .180/.245/.258 with five extra-base hits, nine RBI, and -0.8 fWAR through 99 plate appearances.
There’s a chance that Pearce may be able to get back on his feet in time for the Red Sox’ 2020 campaign, though the possibility of netting another major-league deal seem slim at this point. But it doesn’t sound like the first baseman is in any rush to extend his time in the majors right now.
“I’ve accomplished a lot,” Pearce told reporters. “I’m 36. I’ll be 37 next year. I’ve grinded my whole career and I can lay my head down at night knowing I gave everything I had. We’ll see what the future holds.”
Should Pearce decide to hang up his cleats for good this fall, he’ll leave behind a 13-year track in the majors, one that encompassed seven gigs with the Pirates, Orioles, Astros, Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays, and Red Sox; a lifetime .254/.332/.440 average, 91 home runs, and 7.9 fWAR; two postseason runs with the Orioles and Red Sox; and a 2018 World Series MVP designation.