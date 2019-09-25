Twins clinch AL Central title for first time since 2010

The Twins clinched the AL Central title on Wednesday thanks to their own 5-1 win over the Tigers as well as the Indians’ 8-3 loss to the White Sox. It’s the Twins’ first division title since 2010, putting them back in the playoffs for the first time in two years.
Wednesday’s contest was a breeze for the Twins as starter Randy Dobnak allowed a lone unearned run on one hit with no walks and six strikeouts against the lowly Tigers. The bulk of the offense came on a Luis Arraez two-run homer in the seventh and another two-run homer in the eighth from Eddie Rosario.
The Tigers’ loss clinched for them the worst record in baseball, meaning they will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 draft.
The Astros and Yankees are still battling it out for the best record in the American League. The Twins will face whichever of the two teams has the worse record, which right now would be the Yankees. The Twins have famously not fared well against the Yankees in the postseason:
- Lost 2017 AL Wild Card game to Yankees 8-4
- Swept in 2010 ALDS by Yankees
- Swept in 2009 ALDS by Yankees
- Lost 2004 ALDS 3-1 to Yankees
- Lost 2003 ALDS 3-1 to Yankees
Update (12:17 AM ET): Greinke is now through eight innings at 92 pitches. He sandwiched ground ball outs between a sharp comebacker from Omar Narváez.
*
Astros starter Zack Greinke, who has actually said he never wants to throw a no-hitter, is through seven hitless innings against the Mariners in Seattle on Wednesday night. The Mariners have already been no-hit twice this season — twice since July, to be more specific.
With 82 pitches thrown thus far, Greinke has allowed just one base runner, coming on a Dee Gordon walk in the sixth inning. He has fanned nine batters. Both Astro runs came in the first inning on RBI doubles from Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez.
Greinke, 35, entered Wednesday night’s start with a 17-5 record, a 3.05 ERA, and a 178/29 K/BB ratio in 200 1/3 innings between the Diamondbacks (146 innings) and Astros (54 1/3 innings).
The Astros have authored the two most recent no-hitters. Justin Verlander pitched a no-no against the Blue Jays on September 1, and the foursome of Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, and Chris Devenski combined to no-hit the Mariners on August 3.
In June, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic quoted Greinke as saying about a no-hitter, “It would just probably be more hassle than anything … just a bunch of nonsense comes with it.”
We’ll keep you updated as Greinke attempts to navigate the final two innings.