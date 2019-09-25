Sonny Gray has surgery on right elbow

MLB.com’s Mark Sheldon reports that Reds starter Sonny Gray had arthroscopic surgery performed on his right elbow on Wednesday, removing loose bodies. Sheldon notes that Gray has pitched with those loose bodies in his elbow all season. Gray is expected to have a normal offseason.
Gray, 29, had an outstanding bounce-back year, finishing with a 2.87 ERA and a 205/68 K/BB ratio in 175 1/3 innings. He made the All-Star team for the second time in his seven-year career and will likely get some downballot votes for the NL Cy Young Award. Gray posted a 4.90 ERA with the Yankees in 2018. He attributed that to the Yankees’ insistence that he throw sliders.
Gray signed a three-year, $30.5 million extension — which will begin next year — with the Reds as part of the trade that brought him to Cincinnati from the Yankees. He’ll go from his $7.5 million salary this year to $10 million annually throughout the life of the contract. The Reds also hold a $12 million club option for 2023. If Gray continues to pitch like he did this year, that contract will look like an absolute steal for the Reds.
Both the Cubs and Mets entered Wednesday’s action with an elimination number of one, meaning just one more Brewers win down the stretch or one of their own losses would eliminate them from postseason contention. The Brewers killed two birds with one stone with an easy 9-2 victory over the Reds. Ryan Braun hit a grand slam in a big six-run first inning, ensuring the game was never in doubt. The Brewers’ win clinched a playoff spot for them, putting them in the postseason for a second consecutive year.
The Cubs will be watching the postseason from home for the first time since 2014. The club entered Wednesday on a seven-game losing streak and are currently tied with the Pirates late in the game. Their disappointing play down the stretch has many believing manager Joe Maddon will be let go.
The Mets are putting the finishing touches on a 10-0 win over the Marlins but it didn’t matter. Their playoff drought is now at three seasons. While manager Mickey Callaway’s team played better in the second half, his tumultuous year also has him potentially on the hot seat.
The NL Wild Card race is now down to the Brewers and Nationals with home field advantage in the Wild Card game going to the team with the better record. The Nationals also won on Wednesday, meaning they maintain their one-game edge over the Brewers with four games remaining in the season. The winner of the NL Wild Card game will have the privilege of facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.