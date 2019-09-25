Mark Loretta suspended for talking to replay officials

Yesterday Major League Baseball hit Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta with a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his “inappropriate conduct” following a replay review the Cubs’ loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. They didn’t say what said conduct was, though.

I assumed he just yelled and cussed and threw stuff like a lot of baseball men do, but nah. It was way better. From Close Call Sports:

MLB suspended Chicago Cubs Bench Coach Mark Loretta one game for using the umpires’ Replay Review headset to speak with the Replay Official in New York in an attempt to get an explanation for an outcome that didn’t go his team’s way . . . Loretta purportedly intercepted the on-field Replay Review technician and spoke via headset to the Replay Operations Center.

It had never occurred to me that a baseball coach would pull the “I’d like to speak to your manager” thing, but I suppose anything can happen in baseball.

