Mark Loretta suspended for talking to replay officials

Yesterday Major League Baseball hit Chicago Cubs bench coach Mark Loretta with a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for his “inappropriate conduct” following a replay review the Cubs’ loss to the Cardinals on Saturday. They didn’t say what said conduct was, though.
I assumed he just yelled and cussed and threw stuff like a lot of baseball men do, but nah. It was way better. From Close Call Sports:
MLB suspended Chicago Cubs Bench Coach Mark Loretta one game for using the umpires’ Replay Review headset to speak with the Replay Official in New York in an attempt to get an explanation for an outcome that didn’t go his team’s way . . . Loretta purportedly intercepted the on-field Replay Review technician and spoke via headset to the Replay Operations Center.
It had never occurred to me that a baseball coach would pull the “I’d like to speak to your manager” thing, but I suppose anything can happen in baseball.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee on Friday, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber reports. The procedure will clean up his meniscus. As Lauber notes, teammate Jake Arrieta underwent a similar before the season, so it shouldn’t affect Realmuto’s offseason routine much, if at all.
The Phillies were eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday, so it’s better to get a head start with no meaningful games remaining.
Realmuto, 28, ends 2019 batting .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs, 83 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 593 plate appearances. He also threw out a league-high 43 runners at a league-high 47 percent clip. FanGraphs credits him with 5.7 Wins Above Replacement, seventh-best in the National League.
Realmuto will be entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility, meaning he can become a free agent after the 2020 season. It is believed that both Realmuto and the Phillies are interested in discussing a contract extension.