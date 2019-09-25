Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Marcus Stroman responds to Brian Cashman’s jab

By Bill BaerSep 25, 2019, 7:29 PM EDT
Yankees GM Brian Cashman appeared to take a jab at Mets starter Marcus Stroman in a profile published by Wallace Matthews of Yahoo Sports on Monday. Earlier this year, the Yankees were reportedly one of the teams pursuing Stroman via trade, but the Blue Jays wanted outfielder Clint Frazier included in any such deal. Cashman wasn’t willing to play ball. Stroman ended up being traded to the Mets for Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Cashman said, “We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker. We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason.”

Stroman caught wind of this and responded by tweeting a picture comparing his stats — favorably, of course — to those of the Yankees’ rotation in aggregate with the caption, “Straight cash homie.”

Stroman cites his 3.23 ERA, which handily beats the 4.49 mark of the Yankees’ rotation, as does his 3.80 FIP to their 4.74. He also highlights his 4.1 WAR across 31 starts to the Yankees 6.9 WAR across 135 starts, and his 0.91 HR/9 to the rotation’s 1.75.

While Stroman certainly would have been an upgrade for the rotation, he has been worse since being traded. He had a 2.96 ERA with a 99/35 K/BB ratio in 124 2/3 innings for the Jays. Since joining the Mets, he has a 3.86 ERA with a 52/22 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings. His strikeout rate is up, but so too is his walk rate. And so is his home run rate, as he allowed 10 with the Jays and eight with the Mets in fewer than half the innings. Stroman’s numbers would likely be worse pitching half his games in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium rather than the more spacious Citi Field. The Yankees still could’ve used him, but Stroman’s picture doesn’t tell the whole story.

Cubs, Mets eliminated from postseason contention

Elsa/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 25, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT
Both the Cubs and Mets entered Wednesday’s action with an elimination number of one, meaning just one more Brewers win down the stretch or one of their own losses would eliminate them from postseason contention. The Brewers killed two birds with one stone with an easy 9-2 victory over the Reds. Ryan Braun hit a grand slam in a big six-run first inning, ensuring the game was never in doubt. The Brewers’ win clinched a playoff spot for them, putting them in the postseason for a second consecutive year.

The Cubs will be watching the postseason from home for the first time since 2014. The club entered Wednesday on a seven-game losing streak and are currently tied with the Pirates late in the game. Their disappointing play down the stretch has many believing manager Joe Maddon will be let go.

The Mets are putting the finishing touches on a 10-0 win over the Marlins but it didn’t matter. Their playoff drought is now at three seasons. While manager Mickey Callaway’s team played better in the second half, his tumultuous year also has him potentially on the hot seat.

The NL Wild Card race is now down to the Brewers and Nationals with home field advantage in the Wild Card game going to the team with the better record. The Nationals also won on Wednesday, meaning they maintain their one-game edge over the Brewers with four games remaining in the season. The winner of the NL Wild Card game will have the privilege of facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.