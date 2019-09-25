Jeff McNeil suffers fractured wrist on HBP

Mets outfielder Jeff McNeil was hit on the right wrist by a Josh Smith fastball in the sixth inning of Wednesday night’s game. Per MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo, McNeil suffered a distal ulnar fracture. Needless to say, his season is over.
McNeil finished the game 1-for-2 with a double, a run scored, and a pair of runs batted in. .318/.384/.531 with 23 home runs, 75 RBI, and 83 runs scored in 567 plate appearances. FanGraphs credits him with 4.5 Wins Above Replacement, 16th-best in the National League and only 0.3 WAR behind Pete Alonso for the team lead.
The Mets should provide an update on Thursday, perhaps with a timetable for McNeil’s recovery.
Update (12:17 AM ET): Greinke is now through eight innings at 92 pitches. He sandwiched ground ball outs between a sharp comebacker from Omar Narváez.
Astros starter Zack Greinke, who has actually said he never wants to throw a no-hitter, is through seven hitless innings against the Mariners in Seattle on Wednesday night. The Mariners have already been no-hit twice this season — twice since July, to be more specific.
With 82 pitches thrown thus far, Greinke has allowed just one base runner, coming on a Dee Gordon walk in the sixth inning. He has fanned nine batters. Both Astro runs came in the first inning on RBI doubles from Alex Bregman and Yordan Álvarez.
Greinke, 35, entered Wednesday night’s start with a 17-5 record, a 3.05 ERA, and a 178/29 K/BB ratio in 200 1/3 innings between the Diamondbacks (146 innings) and Astros (54 1/3 innings).
The Astros have authored the two most recent no-hitters. Justin Verlander pitched a no-no against the Blue Jays on September 1, and the foursome of Aaron Sanchez, Will Harris, Joe Biagini, and Chris Devenski combined to no-hit the Mariners on August 3.
In June, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic quoted Greinke as saying about a no-hitter, “It would just probably be more hassle than anything … just a bunch of nonsense comes with it.”
We’ll keep you updated as Greinke attempts to navigate the final two innings.