J.T. Realmuto to undergo knee surgery

Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee on Friday, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber reports. The procedure will clean up his meniscus. As Lauber notes, teammate Jake Arrieta underwent a similar before the season, so it shouldn’t affect Realmuto’s offseason routine much, if at all.

The Phillies were eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday, so it’s better to get a head start with no meaningful games remaining.

Realmuto, 28, ends 2019 batting .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs, 83 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 593 plate appearances. He also threw out a league-high 43 runners at a league-high 47 percent clip. FanGraphs credits him with 5.7 Wins Above Replacement, seventh-best in the National League.

Realmuto will be entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility, meaning he can become a free agent after the 2020 season. It is believed that both Realmuto and the Phillies are interested in discussing a contract extension.

