Domingo Germán’s administrative leave extended through postseason

Yankees GM Brian Cashman appeared to take a jab at Mets starter Marcus Stroman in a profile published by Wallace Matthews of Yahoo Sports on Monday. Earlier this year, the Yankees were reportedly one of the teams pursuing Stroman via trade, but the Blue Jays wanted outfielder Clint Frazier included in any such deal. Cashman wasn’t willing to play ball. Stroman ended up being traded to the Mets for Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson.

Cashman said, “We were interested in Stroman but we didn’t think he would be a difference-maker. We felt he would be in our bullpen in the postseason.”

Stroman caught wind of this and responded by tweeting a picture comparing his stats — favorably, of course — to those of the Yankees’ rotation in aggregate with the caption, “Straight cash homie.”

Stroman cites his 3.23 ERA, which handily beats the 4.49 mark of the Yankees’ rotation, as does his 3.80 FIP to their 4.74. He also highlights his 4.1 WAR across 31 starts to the Yankees 6.9 WAR across 135 starts, and his 0.91 HR/9 to the rotation’s 1.75.

While Stroman certainly would have been an upgrade for the rotation, he has been worse since being traded. He had a 2.96 ERA with a 99/35 K/BB ratio in 124 2/3 innings for the Jays. Since joining the Mets, he has a 3.86 ERA with a 52/22 K/BB ratio in 53 2/3 innings. His strikeout rate is up, but so too is his walk rate. And so is his home run rate, as he allowed 10 with the Jays and eight with the Mets in fewer than half the innings. Stroman’s numbers would likely be worse pitching half his games in the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium rather than the more spacious Citi Field. The Yankees still could’ve used him, but Stroman’s picture doesn’t tell the whole story.

