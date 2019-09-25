Cubs, Mets eliminated from postseason contention

Both the Cubs and Mets entered Wednesday’s action with an elimination number of one, meaning just one more Brewers win down the stretch or one of their own losses would eliminate them from postseason contention. The Brewers killed two birds with one stone with an easy 9-2 victory over the Reds. Ryan Braun hit a grand slam in a big six-run first inning, ensuring the game was never in doubt. The Brewers’ win clinched a playoff spot for them, putting them in the postseason for a second consecutive year.

The Cubs will be watching the postseason from home for the first time since 2014. The club entered Wednesday on a seven-game losing streak and are currently tied with the Pirates late in the game. Their disappointing play down the stretch has many believing manager Joe Maddon will be let go.

The Mets are putting the finishing touches on a 10-0 win over the Marlins but it didn’t matter. Their playoff drought is now at three seasons. While manager Mickey Callaway’s team played better in the second half, his tumultuous year also has him potentially on the hot seat.

The NL Wild Card race is now down to the Brewers and Nationals with home field advantage in the Wild Card game going to the team with the better record. The Nationals also won on Wednesday, meaning they maintain their one-game edge over the Brewers with four games remaining in the season. The winner of the NL Wild Card game will have the privilege of facing the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Follow @Baer_Bill