Video: José Ramírez hits two home runs in first game back from injured list

Indians third baseman José Ramírez returned from the injured list in style on Tuesday evening against the White Sox, belting a grand slam in his first at-bat. With two outs, Carlos Santana walked, Yasiel Puig singled, and Jordan Luplow walked to load the bases for Ramírez. Ramírez worked a 3-1 count against Carson Fulmer before putting a good swing on a 93 MPH fastball, sending into the seats in right field at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Ramírez, 27, missed a month due to a broken hamate bone in his right hand. He was in the midst of, by his standards, a down year, batting .254/.325/.463 with 20 home runs and 75 RBI in 532 plate appearances. Down year or not, the Indians are happy to see him back in the lineup just in time for the stretch run.

Update: Ramirez added a three-run home run in the third inning, this time from the right side of the plate. Two homers, seven RBI. Not a bad first day back on the job.

