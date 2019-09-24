Video: José Ramírez hits two home runs in first game back from injured list

Indians third baseman José Ramírez returned from the injured list in style on Tuesday evening against the White Sox, belting a grand slam in his first at-bat. With two outs, Carlos Santana walked, Yasiel Puig singled, and Jordan Luplow walked to load the bases for Ramírez. Ramírez worked a 3-1 count against Carson Fulmer before putting a good swing on a 93 MPH fastball, sending into the seats in right field at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Ramírez, 27, missed a month due to a broken hamate bone in his right hand. He was in the midst of, by his standards, a down year, batting .254/.325/.463 with 20 home runs and 75 RBI in 532 plate appearances. Down year or not, the Indians are happy to see him back in the lineup just in time for the stretch run.
Update: Ramirez added a three-run home run in the third inning, this time from the right side of the plate. Two homers, seven RBI. Not a bad first day back on the job.
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee on Friday, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber reports. The procedure will clean up his meniscus. As Lauber notes, teammate Jake Arrieta underwent a similar before the season, so it shouldn’t affect Realmuto’s offseason routine much, if at all.
The Phillies were eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday, so it’s better to get a head start with no meaningful games remaining.
Realmuto, 28, ends 2019 batting .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs, 83 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 593 plate appearances. He also threw out a league-high 43 runners at a league-high 47 percent clip. FanGraphs credits him with 5.7 Wins Above Replacement, seventh-best in the National League.
Realmuto will be entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility, meaning he can become a free agent after the 2020 season. It is believed that both Realmuto and the Phillies are interested in discussing a contract extension.