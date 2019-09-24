Lou Trivino out for rest of season after slipping in shower

Athletics relievers Blake Treinen and Lou Trivino will not pitch again this season, including the playoffs, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Treinen has been dealing with a stress reaction in his back while Trivino suffered a cracked rib after slipping in the shower recently.
Trivino, 27, wasn’t having the best season anyway, compiling a 5.25 ERA with 57 strikeouts and 31 walks across 60 innings of work.
Treinen, 31, was arguably baseball’s best reliever last year but wasn’t able to follow that up with a similarly dominant 2019. He has 16 saves with a 4.91 ERA and a 59/37 K/BB ratio in 58 2/3 innings.
The A’s, now down two relievers, entered play Tuesday leading the first AL Wild Card by 1.5 games over the Rays. The Indians trailed the Rays by a half-game for the second Wild Card. This race looks like it could be a photo finish.
The Nationals dashed the Phillies’ playoff hopes in the first game of Tuesday’s day-night doubleheader, winning 3-1. With a win in the nightcap plus a Cubs loss to the Pirates, the Nationals could clinch a Wild Card berth. That’s exactly what happened. The Nats beat the Phillies again 6-5 while the Cubs fell 9-2 to the Pirates. For the third time in four years, the Nationals are in the playoffs.
Max Scherzer pitched the night game but wasn’t his usual dominant self, yielding four runs on five hits and a walk with 10 strikeouts across six innings. Brad Miller accounted for all four runs against Scherzer with a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the fourth.
The Nationals, however, staged a comeback effort when Trea Turner hit a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning off of Jared Hughes, who had just entered the game with the bases loaded in relief of Aaron Nola.
Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Hunter Strickland entered the game in the seventh inning and served up a solo home run to Bryce Harper. Harper, wearing a Phillies uniform this time, cut the deficit to 6-5. But the Nats’ bullpen held it from there. Javy Guerra pitched a perfect eighth while Daniel Hudson did the same in the ninth.
As the players celebrated their victory at Nationals Park, they waited to celebrate clinching a Wild Card berth as the end of the Cubs-Pirates game was displayed on the jumbotron. Kyle Schwarber grounded out to end the game in Pittsburgh, making it official for the Nationals. The Cubs’ losing streak, by the way, is now at seven games while the Pirates halt their nine-game skid.
The Brewers beat the Reds 4-2 on Tuesday, remaining one game behind the Nationals and in charge of the second NL Wild Card. The Cubs’ elimination number is down to one. The Mets are currently tied 4-4 with the Marlins in extra innings. If the Mets lose, they are mathematically eliminated.