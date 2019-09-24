Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bryce Harper homers off of Hunter Strickland again

By Bill BaerSep 24, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT
Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper and Nationals reliever Hunter Strickland have quite the history, just not in their current uniforms. In the 2014 NLDS, Harper took Strickland deep twice. The first came in the seventh inning of Game 1, reducing the Nationals’ deficit to 3-1 in a game they would lose 3-2. The other came in the seventh inning of Game 4, a game-tying solo home run which Harper gawked at.

Strickland didn’t like that Harper admired his home run, even though Harper was just as curious as the rest of us at the time whether or not the ball would stay fair. It’s a grudge that Strickland carried for three years as the two players wouldn’t face each other in the interim.

In late May 2017, Strickland finally exacted revenge, firing a fastball into Harper’s hip. Harper charged the mound, starting one of baseball’s most memorable brawls — one that inadvertently ended Mike Morse’s career.

Harper was suspended three games while Strickland was handed a six-game time out. Harper and Strickland matched up again in June last year, but it was uneventful as Harper grounded out.

Today is Strickland’s 31st birthday. Harper, now a Phillie, is in town to face Strickland’s Nationals. Almost a Freaky Friday moment. With the Phillies already having been eliminated from postseason contention in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader, manager Gabe Kapler elected not to have Harper start. As fate would have it, however, Kapler pinch-hit Harper for reliever Jared Hughes, facing Strickland. The more things change the more they stay the same. Strickland fell behind Harper 3-0, got a fastball over for a strike, then Harper hit a no-doubt solo home run to close the Phillies’ deficit to 6-5. Harper admired his handiwork, as usual.

In five plate appearances against Strickland, Harper has three solo homers, an HBP, and a ground out. We’ll have to see if Strickland will hold another grudge against Harper. The Phillies and Nationals have two more games remaining in their series, so there’s a chance for some fireworks.

J.T. Realmuto to undergo knee surgery

Rich Schultz/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 25, 2019, 4:17 PM EDT
Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto will undergo season-ending surgery on his right knee on Friday, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber reports. The procedure will clean up his meniscus. As Lauber notes, teammate Jake Arrieta underwent a similar before the season, so it shouldn’t affect Realmuto’s offseason routine much, if at all.

The Phillies were eliminated from postseason contention on Tuesday, so it’s better to get a head start with no meaningful games remaining.

Realmuto, 28, ends 2019 batting .275/.328/.493 with 25 home runs, 83 RBI, and 92 runs scored in 593 plate appearances. He also threw out a league-high 43 runners at a league-high 47 percent clip. FanGraphs credits him with 5.7 Wins Above Replacement, seventh-best in the National League.

Realmuto will be entering his third and final year of arbitration eligibility, meaning he can become a free agent after the 2020 season. It is believed that both Realmuto and the Phillies are interested in discussing a contract extension.