And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

Here’s where we stand:

The Nationals beat the Phillies and the Mets and Diamondbacks lost. Arizona’s loss officially eliminates them from postseason contention. It’s a formality at this point but Philly and New York are basically out of it too. The Nats go up on the idle Brewers by a half game for the top NL Wild Card;

The Rays won and everyone else in the AL Wild Card hunt was idle, so Tampa Bay leads Cleveland by a half game for the second spot and is one and a half back of Oakland;

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Nationals 7, Phillies 2: Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes and Trea Turner homered early and then Anthony Rendon and Asdrúbal Cabrera knocked in runs to give Washington a 5-0 lead that was more than enough. Certainly enough for Patrick Corbin who was dealing in his six innings of work. The Nats’ magic number to clinch a Wild Card spot is three.

Blue Jays 11, Orioles 10:

Nobody:

Absolutely no one:

Blue Jays and Orioles: “Here’s five and a half hours of baseball between two terrible teams in the final week of the season”

But hey, every game is its own thing with its own value and this one had a cool walkoff homer in the bottom of the fifteenth from Anthony Alford:

It was Alfod’s first career homer and, even if no one else remembers this game, it may be the biggest moment of his professional life and that’s pretty spiffy. The O’s could’ve won this in regulation but Toronto scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to send it to extras.

Rays 7, Red Sox 4: The Rays were no-hit into the fourth but that changed pretty dramatically as they put up a six spot that inning thanks to homers from Ji-Man Choi, Brandon Lowe and Willy Adames. The Sox lost, but check out the hose on Mookie Betts:

Marlins 8, Mets 4: Jorge Alfaro hit two homers, one of which was a grand slam and drove in five as Miami pushes the Mets to the brink. Amed Rosario hit a grand slam for the Mets but that was all the offense they’d get. New York is five games behind the Brewers for the final NL playoff spot with six games remaining. The end-of-season assessment for this Jekyll and Hyde team is gonna be interesting.

Cardinals 9, Diamondbacks 7: Paul Goldschmidt made his first trip back to Arizona since the Snakes dealt him to St. Louis and he went 2-for-3 and homered. Would that all our homecomings go so well. Yadier Molina has never been traded but he hit a two-run homer as well. The Cardinals have won six in a row. They have a three-and-a-half game lead in the Central with five to go. The pursuing Brewers have six left.

