Wil Myers fainst at charity event

Back in May, a Tigers fan named Ely Hydes caught the home run ball that represented Albert Pujols‘ 2,000th career RBI. It created something of a stir at the time because Hydes refused all offers from the Tigers to give the ball to Pujols. At the time the offers were autographs, a game-worn jersey and a meet-and-greet. Eventually he was offered $50,000 from a collector and still refused. He stuck the ball in a safety deposit box.

We now have an update from the Detroit News: Hydes gave the ball to the Hall of Fame last month, doing so in memory of his son, Cyrus Arlo Maloney, who died last year when he was only 21 months old. The Hall of Fame will note Cy’s memory if/when it is displayed and gave Hydes and his family a lifetime pass to the museum.

I think that’s a pretty good way to put all that to rest. Don’t you?

