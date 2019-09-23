Video: Mookie Betts makes 305-foot on-the-fly throw to nail Avisaíl García at third base

Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts made one of the best throws of the season, making a 305-foot on-the-fly laser-focused throw to Rafael Devers at third base to nail Avisaíl García, attempting to stretch a double into a triple in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ji-Man Choi had doubled ahead of García and scored easily on the ground ball slapped down the right field line, but García couldn’t outrun Betts’ arm.
Choi scoring pushed the Rays’ lead to 7-4. Along with the assist (his 10th of the season), Betts is 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. On the year, the reigning AL MVP is batting .292/.389/.520 with 28 home runs, 78 RBI, 133 runs scored, and 16 stolen bases across 694 plate appearances.
The Mets’ playoff hopes are very close to extinction, entering Monday night’s action with an elimination number of three, meaning any combination of three Mets losses and wins by the Nationals and Brewers will dash their dreams. Fortunately for the Mets, the schedule set them up with four games at home against the Marlins before ending the season hosting the Braves for three.
Things were looking bleak as the Marlins took a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning thanks to a grand slam from catcher Jorge Alfaro — his second homer of the game — off of lefty Steven Matz. The Mets, however, answered right back with a grand slam of their own from shortstop Amed Rosario in the bottom half of the sixth.
Fortunately for the Mets, the Marlins have one of the worst bullpen ERAs in baseball at 5.11. Unfortunately for the Mets, their bullpen has the exact same 5.11 ERA.