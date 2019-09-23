Video: Mookie Betts makes 305-foot on-the-fly throw to nail Avisaíl García at third base

The Mets’ playoff hopes are very close to extinction, entering Monday night’s action with an elimination number of three, meaning any combination of three Mets losses and wins by the Nationals and Brewers will dash their dreams. Fortunately for the Mets, the schedule set them up with four games at home against the Marlins before ending the season hosting the Braves for three.

Things were looking bleak as the Marlins took a 6-0 lead in the sixth inning thanks to a grand slam from catcher Jorge Alfaro — his second homer of the game — off of lefty Steven Matz. The Mets, however, answered right back with a grand slam of their own from shortstop Amed Rosario in the bottom half of the sixth.

Fortunately for the Mets, the Marlins have one of the worst bullpen ERAs in baseball at 5.11. Unfortunately for the Mets, their bullpen has the exact same 5.11 ERA.

