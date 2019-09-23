Twins asked Giants if they knew Sam Dyson was injured

Twins reliever Sam Dyson will meet with Dr. Neal El-Attrache in Los Angeles regarding his ailing right shoulder, La Velle E. Neal III of the Star Tribune reports. Dyson will likely need to undergo surgery.

The Twins acquired Dyson from the Giants ahead of the July 31 trade deadline in exchange for Jaylin Davis and two minor leaguers, Prelander Berroa and Kai-Wei Teng. Dyson appeared in two games for the Twins before being placed on the 10-day injured list with right biceps tendinitis. He returned on August 13 but was sidelined after a September 3 appearance with the same injury.

According to Neal, Dyson revealed to the Twins that he had been pitching through discomfort since mid-July. Dyson’s physical didn’t raise any red flags, but the Twins asked the Giants if they knew the right-hander was injured when the trade was consummated. The Giants said they did not, and the Twins haven’t been able to find any evidence showing otherwise.

In 2016, Padres GM A.J. Preller was suspended 30 games for hiding medical information regarding lefty Drew Pomeranz, whom the Padres traded to the Red Sox in mid-July that year. The next year, the Padres extended Preller through 2022. MLB has since standardized medical disclosures, but as we’ve seen in recent years, front office executives aren’t shy when it comes to gaming the system. The Twins’ inquiry isn’t unfair.

Dyson, 31, posted a combined 3.32 ERA with 55 strikeouts and 13 walks across 63 1/3 innings between the Giants (51 innings) and Twins (11 1/3 innings). He will enter his fourth and final year of arbitration heading into 2020, likely earning a slight raise on his current $5 million salary, but he may not be available out of the bullpen until midseason.

Follow @Baer_Bill