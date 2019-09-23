Getty Images

Report: Don Mattingly takes pay cut to stay with Marlins

By Craig CalcaterraSep 23, 2019, 10:12 AM EDT
It was mildly surprising that the Miami Marlins gave Don Mattingly a contract extension. That’s not a negative comment on Mattingly. He’s a fine manager, he has had nothing to work with talent-wise and, all things considered, he has kept the Marlins on an even keel when, thanks to all of the losing, a team in their position might otherwise have a cancerous clubhouse.

No, it was surprising because Mattingly was hired while the team was under previous ownership and had a completely different crew in the front office. Teams often like to have their own man in the dugout at some point and, give that his contract was expiring, it seemed like the Marlins would want to go in a different direction. But nope, he got two more years.

Ken Rosenthal reported yesterday that part of the decision to keep Mattingly on may have been that he was willing to take a pay cut:

Don Mattingly’s $2.8 million salary this season was believed to be the sixth-highest among major-league managers. Not only was the number too high for the cost-conscious Marlins, but it also was out of line with an industry trend in which teams continue to reduce managers’ pay.

To keep his job and get an extension, Mattingly needed to accept a significant pay cut. And in his new two-year deal, announced by the Marlins on Friday, that is exactly what he did, according to major-league sources.

Rosenthal says that, while the terms are not known, his sources are telling him that Mattingly may be making below $2 million now.

It may be easy to say “the Marlins are cheap” here, but Rosenthal’s reference to the trends in the industry is probably more on the nose. Teams have, increasingly, hired younger managers with no experience and have increasingly favored their willingness to follow the directions of the front office, all the way down to in-game strategy, lineup construction, and bullpen use, over leadership qualities and experience. If Mattingly left the Marlins, he’d be competing for manager jobs with ex-catchers or whoever who have never spent a day as a manager and who clubs could and would pay less.

Just as teams will do whatever they can to cut player payroll they seem intent on doing whatever they can to cut the payroll of the coaching staff.

Fan donates Albert Pujols’ 2,000th RBI ball to Hall of Fame

Getty Images
By Craig CalcaterraSep 24, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Back in May, a Tigers fan named Ely Hydes caught the home run ball that represented Albert Pujols‘ 2,000th career RBI. It created something of a stir at the time because Hydes refused all offers from the Tigers to give the ball to Pujols. At the time the offers were autographs, a game-worn jersey and a meet-and-greet.  Eventually he was offered $50,000 from a collector and still refused. He stuck the ball in a safety deposit box.

We now have an update from the Detroit News: Hydes gave the ball to the Hall of Fame last month, doing so in memory of his son, Cyrus Arlo Maloney, who died last year when he was only 21 months old. The Hall of Fame will note Cy’s memory if/when it is displayed and gave Hydes and his family a lifetime pass to the museum.

I think that’s a pretty good way to put all that to rest. Don’t you?