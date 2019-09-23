Getty Images

Indians to activate José Ramírez

By Craig CalcaterraSep 23, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT
Indians slugger José Ramírez broke the hamate bone on his right hand last month and had surgery on August 26 to repair it. At the time he was given the same schedule most hamate bone surgery recipients get: 5-7 weeks if all goes well. Apparently all has gone better-than-well for Ramírez, however, because the Indians are going to activate him tomorrow.

That’s good news for the Indians, who are in a dead heat with the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL’s second Wild Card with six games to go.

Ramírez, like his team, started the season slowly, but he had turned things on in July and August to help fuel Cleveland’s surge into playoff contention. He hit .320/.340/.680 with nine homers and 25 driven in in July and was hitting .321/.372/.705 with six homers and 20 driven in August when he went down. Basically, he had been a better version of the Ramírez who won the Silver Slugger Award and came in third in the MVP balloting in 2018, at least for those two months.

It’ll be interesting to see how rusty he is or if the surgery has sapped his power or bat speed. We’ll only have six games in which to see it, though.

Fan donates Albert Pujols’ 2,000th RBI ball to Hall of Fame

By Craig CalcaterraSep 24, 2019, 10:49 AM EDT
Back in May, a Tigers fan named Ely Hydes caught the home run ball that represented Albert Pujols‘ 2,000th career RBI. It created something of a stir at the time because Hydes refused all offers from the Tigers to give the ball to Pujols. At the time the offers were autographs, a game-worn jersey and a meet-and-greet.  Eventually he was offered $50,000 from a collector and still refused. He stuck the ball in a safety deposit box.

We now have an update from the Detroit News: Hydes gave the ball to the Hall of Fame last month, doing so in memory of his son, Cyrus Arlo Maloney, who died last year when he was only 21 months old. The Hall of Fame will note Cy’s memory if/when it is displayed and gave Hydes and his family a lifetime pass to the museum.

I think that’s a pretty good way to put all that to rest. Don’t you?